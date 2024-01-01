Whether you're a hiring manager seeking a structured onboarding process or a new employee looking to excel from day one, this template has got you covered. Let's make your transition seamless and successful together!

Starting a new role as a digital designer can be both exciting and challenging. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow these steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Digital Designers:

1. Set the foundation

For the hiring manager: Provide the 30-60-90 Day Plan to the new digital designer on their first day. This plan should outline clear goals, expectations, and milestones for the first three months.

For the new employee: Review the provided 30-60-90 Day Plan thoroughly to understand what is expected of you in the upcoming weeks and months. Clarify any uncertainties with your hiring manager.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Acclimate and learn

For the hiring manager: Offer support and guidance during the first 30 days to help the digital designer acclimate to the team, company culture, and design processes.

For the new employee: Spend the initial month learning about the company's design standards, tools, and ongoing projects. Seek feedback and clarification as needed to ensure a smooth onboarding process.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually organize and track progress on various projects.

3. Dive deeper

For the hiring manager: Encourage the digital designer to start taking on more complex design tasks and projects during the second month. Provide opportunities for growth and professional development.

For the new employee: Begin implementing your design skills on real projects, collaborating with team members, and seeking feedback to improve your work. Challenge yourself to go beyond your comfort zone.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to plan out the timeline for each project and ensure timely delivery.

4. Showcase progress

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins during the 60-day mark to review progress, address any challenges, and provide constructive feedback. Acknowledge achievements and offer support where needed.

For the new employee: Showcase the progress you've made in the first two months by presenting completed projects, design iterations, and any positive feedback received. Be open to receiving guidance for further improvement.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to create visual representations of your design achievements and milestones.

5. Take ownership

For the hiring manager: Empower the digital designer to take ownership of projects and initiatives by the 90-day mark. Encourage autonomy, creativity, and innovative thinking.

For the new employee: Demonstrate your ability to work independently, take the lead on projects, and contribute unique design ideas to the team. Show initiative and a proactive attitude towards your work.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and focus on high-impact design work.

6. Reflect and plan ahead

For the hiring manager: Schedule a performance review meeting at the end of the 90-day period to assess the digital designer's progress, achievements, and areas for further growth. Set new goals for the upcoming months.

For the new employee: Reflect on your achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement over the past three months. Set new design goals and career aspirations for the future. Request feedback from your hiring manager to align on expectations.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule performance review meetings and plan future design projects effectively.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new digital designer can work together to ensure a successful onboarding experience and a productive start to the designer's role.