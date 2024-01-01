Whether you're a web developer stepping into a new role or a hiring manager aiming to support your newest team member, this template has got you covered. Let's kickstart success together!

Follow these steps to make the most of the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Web Developers:

1. Align Expectations

For the hiring manager: Clearly outline the key responsibilities, projects, and goals you expect the new web developer to achieve in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Make sure to provide all necessary resources and support for a successful onboarding experience.

For the new web developer: Schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to discuss their expectations, clarify any doubts, and ensure you have a solid understanding of your role's requirements.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase.

2. Learn the Environment

For the hiring manager: Introduce the new web developer to the team, company culture, tools, and processes. Assign a buddy or mentor to help them navigate the new environment smoothly.

For the new web developer: Dive into understanding the company's tech stack, coding standards, and any specific tools or software used in the projects. Reach out to team members for guidance and support.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize team assignments and workflows.

3. Set Milestones

For the hiring manager: Break down major projects or tasks into smaller milestones for the 30, 60, and 90-day periods. Provide regular feedback and guidance to ensure the web developer stays on track.

For the new web developer: Create a personal development plan with milestones aligned with the company's objectives. Regularly update your progress and seek feedback from your manager.

Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to track progress on key projects and tasks.

4. Implement Learning and Development

For the hiring manager: Encourage continuous learning by providing access to relevant courses, workshops, or training materials. Support the web developer in upskilling to meet project demands.

For the new web developer: Take initiative in expanding your skill set by enrolling in relevant courses or certifications. Share your learning progress with your manager to showcase your commitment to growth.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store and share learning resources and progress updates.

5. Review and Plan Ahead

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins to review progress, address any challenges, and plan for the next phase. Recognize achievements and provide constructive feedback to foster growth.

For the new web developer: Reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement at the end of each phase. Develop a plan for the upcoming period based on feedback received.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and performance metrics for effective reviews and planning.