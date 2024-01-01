Ready to kickstart your orthodontic technician journey the right way? Try ClickUp's template today!

Starting a new role as an orthodontic technician can be both exciting and overwhelming. As a hiring manager, you want your new employee to hit the ground running and excel in their role. For the orthodontic technician, having a clear roadmap is crucial for a successful onboarding journey. That's where ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Orthodontic Technicians comes in!

Welcome to the Orthodontic Technician team! Your 30-60-90 Day Plan is the key to a successful start. For the hiring manager and employee, here's why this plan is a game-changer:

This structured template will guide both the hiring manager and new employee through a seamless onboarding process, ensuring a successful start in the orthodontic technician role.

Starting a new role as an orthodontic technician? ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template has got you covered with:

Absolutely! Here are five steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Orthodontic Technicians:

1. Set Clear Expectations

For the hiring manager: Clearly outline the job responsibilities, performance expectations, and any specific goals you have for the new orthodontic technician. This will ensure that both parties are aligned from day one.

For the new employee: Review the plan provided by your manager and make sure to understand the expectations set for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help you focus on what needs to be achieved within each timeframe.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and key results (OKRs) for each phase of the plan.

2. Learn the Practice

For the hiring manager: Provide resources, training materials, and access to necessary tools to help the new technician become familiar with the orthodontic practice's procedures, software, and patient management systems.

For the new employee: Dedicate time to thoroughly learn about the practice's processes, software, and patient protocols. Ask questions, shadow experienced team members, and take notes to ensure a smooth transition.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create and share training materials, standard operating procedures, and guides for the new technician.

3. Build Relationships

For the hiring manager: Introduce the new orthodontic technician to the rest of the team, including other staff members, dentists, and administrative personnel. Encourage open communication and collaboration from the start.

For the new employee: Take the initiative to get to know your colleagues, understand their roles, and establish positive working relationships. Building a strong network within the practice will support your success.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule team meetings, one-on-one introductions, and social events to foster team bonding.

4. Enhance Skills

For the hiring manager: Offer opportunities for professional development, additional training, or certifications to help the orthodontic technician enhance their skills and stay updated on industry best practices.

For the new employee: Take advantage of any training programs, workshops, or resources provided by the practice to improve your technical skills, patient care abilities, and overall performance.

Use Workload view in ClickUp to track training progress, skill development, and upcoming certification deadlines.

5. Review Progress and Adjust

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks to review the technician's progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan based on performance and evolving goals.

For the new employee: Reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement at each milestone. Be open to feedback, discuss your development with the manager, and adjust your approach as needed to meet expectations.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to remind both the manager and technician of scheduled check-ins, feedback sessions, and plan adjustments to ensure consistent communication and progress tracking.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and new orthodontic technician can effectively implement the 30-60-90 Day Plan to facilitate a successful onboarding process and set the stage for long-term growth and development.