30-60-90 Day Plan For Aeronautical Drafters

1. Understand the Responsibilities

For the Employee:

Begin by thoroughly reviewing your job description and understanding the core responsibilities associated with being an Aeronautical Drafter. This will give you a clear idea of what is expected of you and help you set specific goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide the new employee with a detailed overview of their responsibilities and key projects they will be working on. Clear communication at this stage is crucial for alignment and setting expectations.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to store and share detailed job descriptions, ensuring clarity for both parties.

2. Learn the Software and Tools

For the Employee:

Spend time during the first 30 days familiarizing yourself with the software and tools commonly used in aeronautical drafting. This will help you work more efficiently and produce high-quality work.

For the Hiring Manager:

Ensure the necessary training and access to software are provided to the new employee. Setting them up for success early on will lead to a smoother onboarding process.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for software training sessions and track progress.

3. Set SMART Goals

For the Employee:

Create Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase of the plan. These goals should align with the company's objectives and your personal development.

For the Hiring Manager:

Collaborate with the employee to set SMART goals that challenge them while being attainable within the given time frames. Regularly review and adjust these goals based on progress.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set, track, and update SMART goals for each phase of the plan.

4. Build Relationships

For the Employee:

Take the initiative to connect with team members, stakeholders, and other departments within the first 30 days. Building relationships early on can enhance collaboration and communication.

For the Hiring Manager:

Introduce the new employee to key team members and stakeholders to facilitate a smooth integration into the team. Encourage open communication and foster a sense of belonging.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule team introductions and departmental meetings.

5. Seek Feedback and Adjust

For the Employee:

Regularly seek feedback from your manager, colleagues, and clients throughout the 90 days. Use this feedback to adjust your approach, refine your work, and ensure you are meeting expectations.

For the Hiring Manager:

Create a culture of open feedback where the employee feels comfortable asking questions and receiving constructive criticism. Encourage a growth mindset and continuous improvement.

Use Whiteboards in ClickUp to gather feedback and make adjustments based on the input received.

6. Reflect and Plan Ahead

For the Employee:

At the end of each phase (30, 60, and 90 days), take time to reflect on your accomplishments, challenges faced, and areas for improvement. Use these reflections to create a plan for the next phase and set new goals.

For the Hiring Manager:

Schedule regular check-ins with the employee to discuss progress, provide feedback, and plan for the upcoming phase. Celebrate achievements and offer support where needed.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress, review accomplishments, and plan for the next phase effectively.