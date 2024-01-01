Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

Embarking on a new role as a veterinary technician can be both exciting and overwhelming. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Veterinary Technicians, both hiring managers and employees can benefit in the following ways:- **For Hiring Managers:** - Gain insight into the new technician's goals, priorities, and progress during the critical onboarding period - Set clear expectations and provide necessary support for a successful transition - Monitor performance and provide feedback based on agreed-upon milestones - Ensure alignment between the technician's objectives and the clinic's goals- **For Veterinary Technicians:** - Establish a structured roadmap for learning, adapting, and excelling in the new role - Focus on key tasks and skills development based on a strategic timeline - Track achievements and milestones to stay motivated and on target - Build a strong foundation for long-term success and career growth in the veterinary field

1. Collaborate on Expectations

For both the hiring manager and the new Veterinary Technician, it's crucial to align on expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss responsibilities, training plans, and performance goals to ensure a successful onboarding process.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a shared document where both parties can outline and agree upon expectations and goals for each phase.

2. Plan Training and Shadowing

In the first 30 days, focus on training and shadowing opportunities to get acquainted with the clinic's processes, protocols, and team dynamics. The employee should observe procedures, assist with basic tasks, and start building relationships with colleagues and clients.

Use Tasks in ClickUp to create a structured training schedule with specific activities for each day, ensuring a comprehensive onboarding experience.

3. Develop Skills and Proficiency

During the next 30 days, the Veterinary Technician should start applying learned skills independently, under supervision. This period is ideal for honing technical abilities, mastering software systems, and enhancing communication with pet owners and colleagues.

Employ custom fields in ClickUp to track skill development progress, certifications obtained, and areas for improvement.

4. Take on Increasing Responsibilities

As the employee progresses into the third month, encourage them to take on more responsibilities such as handling complex cases, leading small projects, or training new hires. This phase allows the Veterinary Technician to demonstrate autonomy and leadership potential.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for new responsibilities and tasks as the technician transitions into a more autonomous role.

5. Seek Feedback and Evaluate Progress

Both the hiring manager and the Veterinary Technician should schedule regular feedback sessions to discuss progress, address challenges, and celebrate achievements. Constructive feedback helps in refining performance and fostering professional growth.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule recurring feedback meetings and assessments to monitor progress and provide timely guidance.

6. Set Long-term Goals

Towards the end of the 90-day period, establish long-term career goals and development plans. Collaborate on creating a roadmap for continued growth within the clinic, setting objectives for skills enhancement, leadership roles, or specialized training.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to track progress towards long-term career aspirations and align individual goals with organizational objectives for sustained success.