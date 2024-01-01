Get started on the right foot and make a lasting impact with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

Here's how this template can benefit both you and your employer:

Starting a new role as a tax accountant can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your employer. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Tax Accountants, you can hit the ground running and showcase your skills effectively from day one.

Excited to kickstart your journey as a tax accountant? Dive into using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Tax Accountants template in ClickUp to smoothly navigate your new role. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, these steps will guide you through your first few months:

1. Collaborate on expectations

Start off on the right foot by setting clear expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. As a hiring manager, outline key responsibilities, goals, and performance metrics for the new tax accountant. For the employee, ensure you understand and align with these expectations to hit the ground running.

Utilize a Doc in ClickUp to collaboratively document and discuss the expectations for each phase.

2. Dive into training and onboarding

Within the first 30 days, focus on absorbing as much information as possible. Hiring managers should provide comprehensive training on company processes, software tools, and client expectations. New employees should actively engage in training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and familiarize themselves with the team dynamics.

Leverage Tasks in ClickUp to track training progress and completion of onboarding activities.

3. Establish client relationships

By the 60-day mark, it's time to start building relationships with clients. For hiring managers, introduce the tax accountant to key clients and provide opportunities for them to interact directly. As an employee, take the initiative to communicate effectively, understand client needs, and deliver exceptional service.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage client relationships efficiently.

4. Implement process improvements

As you approach the 90-day milestone, shift focus towards identifying areas for process enhancement. Hiring managers should encourage the tax accountant to propose improvements in workflows, documentation, or client communication. For employees, actively seek feedback, analyze current processes, and suggest innovative solutions.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and optimize processes for efficiency.

5. Set strategic goals for the future

Celebrate your successful completion of the 30-60-90 day plan by setting strategic goals for the upcoming months. Hiring managers should discuss long-term career growth opportunities and performance milestones with the tax accountant. Employees should reflect on achievements, identify areas for development, and align personal goals with organizational objectives.

Visualize future targets using Goals in ClickUp to ensure alignment and track progress effectively.

Embark on this structured plan with confidence, and watch your journey as a tax accountant flourish!