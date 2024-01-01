30-60-90 Day Plan For Special Education Paraeducators

Ready to kickstart your journey or support your new hire? Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

Starting a new role as a Special Education Paraeducator can be exciting yet challenging. Use the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to help you hit the ground running and make a significant impact in your new position. Here are four steps to guide both you and your hiring manager through this crucial onboarding process:

1. Set clear expectations

For the hiring manager: Clearly outline the responsibilities, goals, and expectations you have for the Special Education Paraeducator position. Communicate the vision for the role and how it fits into the larger goals of the department or school.

For the employee: Review the expectations carefully and seek clarification on any areas that may be unclear. Take notes on key responsibilities and goals to ensure alignment with the hiring manager's vision.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set and track clear objectives for the role.

2. Learn the ropes

For the hiring manager: Provide comprehensive training on the school's policies, procedures, and systems. Introduce the new paraeducator to the team, key stakeholders, and any special education programs in place.

For the employee: Dive into the training materials provided by the hiring manager. Familiarize yourself with the school's systems and procedures, and ask questions to deepen your understanding.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store and access important training materials and resources.

3. Collaborate and observe

For the hiring manager: Encourage collaboration between the Special Education Paraeducator and the teaching staff. Schedule regular check-ins to provide feedback, offer support, and address any challenges that may arise.

For the employee: Observe classroom dynamics, teaching styles, and student interactions. Engage with teachers, students, and parents to understand individual needs and build relationships within the school community.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize tasks and track progress collaboratively.

4. Reflect and plan for the future

For the hiring manager: Conduct a formal review of the paraeducator's performance at the end of each 30-day period. Provide constructive feedback, acknowledge achievements, and discuss areas for growth and development.

For the employee: Reflect on your experiences during each 30-day period. Identify strengths, areas for improvement, and professional development goals. Collaborate with the hiring manager to create a plan for continued success in the role.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress, review performance metrics, and plan for future growth.