Starting a new role as an environmental engineer can feel like stepping into the unknown. As a hiring manager, you want to ensure your new team member hits the ground running. And as the new employee, you want to prove your value and make a strong start. Enter ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Environmental Engineers template!

Starting a new role can be both exciting and overwhelming. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Environmental Engineers, both hiring managers and employees benefit in various ways:

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Environmental Engineers template, designed to help both the hiring manager and new employee seamlessly navigate the onboarding process and set clear goals for the first three months:

When starting a new role as an Environmental Engineer, having a clear plan in place is crucial for success. Both the hiring manager and the new employee can benefit from following these steps to effectively implement the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Environmental Engineers:

1. Kick-off Meeting

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule a kick-off meeting with the new Environmental Engineer to introduce team members, discuss the company culture, and provide an overview of current projects and goals.

For the Employee: Prepare questions about the team dynamics, ongoing projects, and expected deliverables. Take notes to ensure a smooth transition and better understanding of the role.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize the kick-off meeting efficiently.

2. Research and Learn

For the Hiring Manager: Provide access to relevant company resources, including previous environmental reports, ongoing projects, and industry regulations. Offer guidance on where to find key information.

For the Employee: Dive deep into the provided resources, study the company's environmental initiatives, review past reports, and familiarize yourself with industry standards and regulations.

Use Docs in ClickUp to store and access important documents and resources for easy reference.

3. Set Goals and Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the Environmental Engineer to establish clear goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and discuss expectations for project delivery.

For the Employee: Work with the hiring manager to align personal objectives with company goals. Seek clarification on performance metrics and ensure a mutual understanding of expectations.

Utilize Goals feature in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for each phase.

4. Develop Action Plans

For the Hiring Manager: Brainstorm action plans for the Environmental Engineer, outlining tasks, deadlines, and milestones for each phase of the plan. Provide necessary support and resources.

For the Employee: Create detailed action plans based on the set goals and expectations. Break down tasks into manageable steps, prioritize responsibilities, and establish timelines.

Use Gantt chart in ClickUp to visually plan and track progress on tasks and milestones.

5. Regular Check-ins

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-in meetings to provide feedback, address challenges, and offer support. Acknowledge achievements and provide constructive guidance.

For the Employee: Prepare progress reports for each check-in meeting, highlighting accomplishments, challenges faced, and plans for the upcoming days. Be open to feedback and actively seek guidance when needed.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for check-in meetings and ensure timely communication.

6. Reflect and Plan Ahead

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct a comprehensive review of the Environmental Engineer's progress at the end of each phase. Celebrate successes, address areas for improvement, and adjust plans for the next phase accordingly.

For the Employee: Reflect on achievements and challenges faced during the previous phase. Identify learnings, update action plans for the next phase, and set new goals based on feedback received.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to gather data and insights from each phase to inform future planning and decision-making.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Environmental Engineer can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful transition and impactful contributions to environmental projects.