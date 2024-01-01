30-60-90 Day Plan For Surgical Nurse Practitioners

Whether you're the practitioner or the hiring manager, ClickUp's template will guide you through a seamless onboarding process and set you up for success in your new role!

Starting a new role as a surgical nurse practitioner can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a smooth onboarding process and a successful first three months on the job. This template empowers you to:

1. Initial Meeting

As the new Surgical Nurse Practitioner, schedule a meeting with your hiring manager within the first week. Use this time to discuss expectations, goals, and key responsibilities for the first 30 days. This meeting will provide clarity on what is expected of you and ensure you are aligned with the team's objectives.

Employee: Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline your personal objectives for the first 30 days.

feature in ClickUp to outline your personal objectives for the first 30 days. Hiring Manager: Utilize the Calendar view to schedule the initial meeting and align on expectations.

2. Learning and Training

During the first 30 days, focus on absorbing as much information as possible. Attend training sessions, shadow experienced team members, and familiarize yourself with the hospital protocols and procedures. Ask questions and seek feedback to accelerate your learning curve.

Employee: Document key learnings and training resources in a Doc within ClickUp.

within ClickUp. Hiring Manager: Use Milestones to track the employee's progress and provide feedback.

3. Establishing Relationships

Building strong relationships with colleagues, surgeons, and patients is crucial for a successful start. Take the initiative to introduce yourself, actively listen, and collaborate effectively. Establishing rapport early on will contribute to a positive work environment and enhance patient care.

Employee: Create tasks in ClickUp to track interactions with team members and patients.

Hiring Manager: Monitor relationship-building progress using the Board view to ensure integration within the team.

4. Contributing to Patient Care

By the 60-day mark, aim to actively participate in patient care under supervision. Apply your knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully to surgical procedures, patient assessments, and treatment plans. Seek opportunities to take on more responsibilities as you gain confidence.

Employee: Utilize Custom Fields in ClickUp to track patient care contributions and outcomes.

in ClickUp to track patient care contributions and outcomes. Hiring Manager: Use Automations to assign additional patient care responsibilities based on progress.

5. Evaluating Progress and Setting Goals

At the end of the 90-day period, conduct a comprehensive review of your performance. Reflect on achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement. Collaborate with your hiring manager to set new goals and objectives for continued growth and success in your role.

Employee: Use the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to analyze performance data and set new goals.

feature in ClickUp to analyze performance data and set new goals. Hiring Manager: Schedule a meeting to discuss progress, provide feedback, and align on future objectives using the Email integration in ClickUp.

By following these steps, both you and your hiring manager can navigate the critical first months of your role effectively and set the stage for a successful career as a Surgical Nurse Practitioner. Best of luck on this exciting journey!