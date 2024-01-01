Empower yourself and impress your new team with a structured plan for success—all in one place!

Starting a new role as a development geologist? Congratulations! The first 90 days are critical for setting the tone and trajectory of your success. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Development Geologists template is here to guide you through a seamless transition and effective project management.

Hitting the ground running in a new role is crucial for both hiring managers and employees.

As a hiring manager or a new development geologist, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Development Geologists template offers a comprehensive roadmap for success:

Congratulations on your new role as a development geologist! To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow these steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Development Geologists:

1. Understand the Plan

As the new development geologist, familiarize yourself with the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided. This document outlines key objectives and milestones for your first three months on the job. For the hiring manager, review the plan to ensure alignment with the team's goals and expectations for the new hire.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to easily access and review the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Development Geologists.

2. Set Clear Goals

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the new development geologist to set specific, measurable goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Ensure these goals align with the team's objectives and the geologist's professional growth.

For the new development geologist: Work closely with your hiring manager to understand the team's priorities and set achievable goals for each phase of the plan.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress for each milestone in the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

3. Regular Feedback and Check-ins

Communication is key during the onboarding process. For the hiring manager, schedule regular check-ins with the development geologist to provide feedback, address any challenges, and offer support as needed.

For the new development geologist, actively seek feedback from your manager, ask questions, and update them on your progress. Use these check-ins to align expectations and make any necessary adjustments to the plan.

Leverage the Automations feature in ClickUp to set reminders for feedback sessions and check-ins at key intervals.

4. Review and Adjust

At the end of each 30-day period, both the hiring manager and the development geologist should review the progress made, assess goal achievement, and identify areas for improvement. Use this reflection to adjust the plan for the upcoming 30-day period, ensuring continued growth and success.

Utilize the Dashboard view in ClickUp to visualize progress, track goals, and make data-driven decisions for the next phase of the development geologist's journey.