30-60-90 Day Plan For Public Relations and Fundraising Managers

Congratulations on starting a new role as a Public Relations and Fundraising Manager! Whether you're the new hire settling in or the hiring manager guiding the onboarding process, the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp is here to help you hit the ground running. Follow these steps to ensure a successful start in your new position:

1. Understand the Job Responsibilities

For the New Hire: Take the time to thoroughly review the job description, understand the main responsibilities, and align them with your skills and experiences. If there are any unclear areas, don't hesitate to reach out to your hiring manager for clarification.

For the Hiring Manager: Clearly communicate the key responsibilities, expectations, and goals of the position to the new hire. Make sure they understand how their role contributes to the overall success of the team and organization.

Utilize a Doc in ClickUp to outline the job responsibilities and share them with the new hire.

2. Set Clear Goals and Objectives

For the New Hire: Work with your hiring manager to define specific, measurable goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should align with the overall objectives of the organization and your department.

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the new hire to set realistic and achievable goals that will help them integrate smoothly into the team and contribute effectively to the organization's mission.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each stage of the onboarding process.

3. Develop a Communication Strategy

For the New Hire: Establish regular communication channels with your team members, stakeholders, and supervisors. Understand the preferred modes of communication and ensure that you are aligned with the organization's communication norms.

For the Hiring Manager: Provide guidance on the organization's communication protocols, key contacts, and any specific communication strategies relevant to the PR and fundraising roles.

Utilize the Email feature in ClickUp to streamline communication and keep everyone in the loop.

4. Create a Fundraising Plan

For the New Hire: Begin outlining a fundraising plan that includes strategies, timelines, and target goals for the upcoming months. Familiarize yourself with past fundraising efforts and identify areas for improvement.

For the Hiring Manager: Offer insights into successful fundraising tactics, donor relationships, and key performance indicators to help the new hire develop an effective fundraising strategy.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize your fundraising plan and track progress.

5. Evaluate and Adjust

For Both: Regularly assess your progress against the goals set in the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Identify areas of success and areas needing improvement. Be open to feedback, adjust your strategies as needed, and stay flexible to adapt to changing circumstances.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to review and update your plan regularly to ensure you stay on track with your objectives.

By following these steps and utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can work together effectively to achieve success in the Public Relations and Fundraising Manager role.