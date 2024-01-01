30-60-90 Day Plan For Substance Abuse Counselors

Starting a new role as a Substance Abuse Counselor can be both exciting and overwhelming. As a hiring manager, you want to ensure your new employee has a clear roadmap to success, while as the counselor, you aim to make a positive impact on your clients' lives. Enter ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Substance Abuse Counselors!

This template empowers both new hires and managers to:

Set achievable goals for clients' addiction recovery journey

Track progress and adjust strategies based on milestones

Ensure alignment between counselor and client for effective treatment

Kickstart your counseling journey with ClickUp's template—where success is planned and achieved, one day at a time!