Starting a new role as a Marine Diesel Technician can be both exciting and challenging. To help you hit the ground running and ensure a smooth transition, follow these steps outlined in the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Marine Diesel Technicians:

1. Kick-off Meeting

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule a kick-off meeting with the new Marine Diesel Technician to introduce them to the team, review the onboarding process, and set expectations for the first 30 days.

For the Employee: Prepare questions about the company culture, your specific role, and any initial training that will be provided to ensure a productive kick-off meeting.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule the kick-off meeting and set reminders for both parties.

2. Training and Familiarization

For the Hiring Manager: Provide access to training materials, safety protocols, and equipment manuals. Assign a mentor or buddy to help the new Marine Diesel Technician acclimate to their new role.

For the Employee: Dive into the training materials provided, familiarize yourself with the tools and equipment, and proactively seek guidance from your mentor or buddy.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to store all training materials and resources in one easily accessible location.

3. Hands-On Experience

For the Hiring Manager: Start delegating small tasks and projects to the new Marine Diesel Technician to build confidence and practical skills. Encourage them to ask questions and provide feedback regularly.

For the Employee: Approach each task with enthusiasm and attention to detail. Take notes on key learnings and seek feedback to continuously improve your performance.

Utilize the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create a checklist of hands-on tasks and track progress during the first 30 days.

4. Problem-Solving Challenges

For the Hiring Manager: Introduce challenging scenarios or real-life case studies to test the problem-solving skills and critical thinking of the Marine Diesel Technician.

For the Employee: Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth. Analyze each problem methodically, propose solutions, and seek feedback on your problem-solving approach.

Utilize the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp for brainstorming solutions to complex problems and collaborating with team members.

5. Setting Long-Term Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct a performance review at the end of the 90 days to discuss achievements, areas for improvement, and set goals for the future.

For the Employee: Reflect on your progress, celebrate accomplishments, and outline personal development goals for the next phase of your role as a Marine Diesel Technician.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for continuous professional growth and development.