Starting a new role as a building drafter can be both exhilarating and overwhelming. But fear not, as ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template has got you covered! This template acts as your personal roadmap to success, helping you navigate your first three months with confidence and clarity.
For the hiring manager:
- Easily track the progress and achievements of your new building drafter
- Set clear expectations and goals for their onboarding journey
- Ensure seamless integration into the team and company culture
For the building drafter:
- Set clear objectives for professional growth and project completion
- Establish strong relationships with team members and stakeholders
- Showcase your value and impact within the organization
Embark on your new journey with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today and set yourself up for success from day one!
Building Drafter 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Building Drafters
For building drafters embarking on a new role, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers a comprehensive roadmap for success, catering to both the hiring manager and the employee:
- Custom Statuses: Categorize tasks as Complete, In Progress, To Do, or Waiting On Client, ensuring clear visibility into progress and bottlenecks
- Custom Fields: Utilize Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage fields to assign responsibilities and track the employee's onboarding progress seamlessly
- Custom Views: Access 7 different views like References, Onboarding Board, and Onboarding Progress to streamline collaboration, track milestones, and stay organized
- Goal Tracking: Set clear objectives for the first three months, facilitating professional growth, project completion, and seamless integration within the team and company
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Building Drafters
Welcome to your new role as a Building Drafter! 🏗️
Starting a new job as a Building Drafter can be exciting and challenging. To help you hit the ground running, here are six steps for both you and your hiring manager to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Building Drafters:
For the Employee:
1. Understand the Expectations
Begin by thoroughly reviewing the job description and understanding the expectations your hiring manager has for you as a Building Drafter. This will help you align your goals with the company's objectives.
Use a Doc in ClickUp to outline your personal objectives and align them with the company's expectations.
2. Learn the Tools and Processes
Spend the first 30 days familiarizing yourself with the drafting tools, software, and processes used in the company. Seek guidance from colleagues and training resources to ensure you're comfortable using them efficiently.
Utilize Training tasks in ClickUp to keep track of your progress in learning the necessary tools and software.
3. Start Contributing
During the next 30 days, begin actively contributing to projects. Offer your insights, suggestions, and draft designs. Seek feedback from senior drafters to improve your skills further.
Keep track of your contributions using Custom Fields in ClickUp to showcase your progress and accomplishments.
For the Hiring Manager:
4. Provide Support and Guidance
In the first 30 days, provide the new Building Drafter with necessary support, resources, and guidance. Encourage open communication and address any challenges they may face.
Use Feedback tasks in ClickUp to provide regular feedback and support to the new employee.
5. Offer Growth Opportunities
In the next 30 days, identify areas where the Building Drafter can grow and excel. Provide opportunities for additional training, mentorship, or exposure to more complex drafting projects.
Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set growth objectives for the new Building Drafter.
6. Review Progress and Set Long-Term Goals
After 90 days, conduct a comprehensive review of the Building Drafter’s progress. Acknowledge achievements, address areas for improvement, and collaboratively set long-term goals to ensure continued growth and success within the company.
Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize the progress and growth of the Building Drafter over the 90-day period.
Congratulations on your new role as a Building Drafter! 🌟
By following these steps, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition and a successful start to your journey in this exciting field.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Building Drafter 30-60-90 Day Plan
Building drafters can utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Building Drafters template in ClickUp to establish clear goals and objectives for their first three months on the job, ensuring a smooth transition and successful integration into the team and company.
For the Hiring Manager:
- Begin by adding the template to your Workspace in ClickUp and customizing it to align with the specific needs of the new building drafter.
- Assign relevant team members to oversee different stages of the onboarding process using the "Who's in charge" custom field.
- Monitor progress and provide support by utilizing the "Onboarding Stage" custom field to track where the drafter is in their onboarding journey.
- Review the "Onboarding Progress" view to gain insights into the drafter's development and integration within the team.
For the Employee Starting the Role:
- Familiarize yourself with the template by exploring the "References" view to access essential resources and information.
- Utilize the "Onboarding Board" view to visualize your tasks and responsibilities throughout the onboarding process.
- Engage with team members and seek guidance by utilizing the "Chat" view for seamless communication.
- Stay organized and on track by referencing the "Calendar" view to manage deadlines and appointments effectively.