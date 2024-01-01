Embark on your new journey with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today and set yourself up for success from day one!

Starting a new role as a building drafter can be both exhilarating and overwhelming. But fear not, as ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template has got you covered! This template acts as your personal roadmap to success, helping you navigate your first three months with confidence and clarity.

Starting a new role as a building drafter can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. The 30-60-90 Day Plan For Building Drafters is here to guide you through your first few months on the job, offering benefits for both you and your hiring manager, including:- **For the Employee:** - Setting clear goals and objectives for your professional development - Providing a structured roadmap for project completion and success - Outlining key milestones to track your progress and achievements - Facilitating a smooth integration process with the team and company culture- **For the Hiring Manager:** - Ensuring alignment between the new hire's goals and the company's objectives - Offering transparency into the employee's progress and performance - Providing a basis for constructive feedback and coaching opportunities - Establishing a foundation for ongoing communication and collaboration

For building drafters embarking on a new role, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers a comprehensive roadmap for success, catering to both the hiring manager and the employee:

Starting a new job as a Building Drafter can be exciting and challenging. To help you hit the ground running, here are six steps for both you and your hiring manager to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Building Drafters:

For the Employee:

1. Understand the Expectations

Begin by thoroughly reviewing the job description and understanding the expectations your hiring manager has for you as a Building Drafter. This will help you align your goals with the company's objectives.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to outline your personal objectives and align them with the company's expectations.

2. Learn the Tools and Processes

Spend the first 30 days familiarizing yourself with the drafting tools, software, and processes used in the company. Seek guidance from colleagues and training resources to ensure you're comfortable using them efficiently.

Utilize Training tasks in ClickUp to keep track of your progress in learning the necessary tools and software.

3. Start Contributing

During the next 30 days, begin actively contributing to projects. Offer your insights, suggestions, and draft designs. Seek feedback from senior drafters to improve your skills further.

Keep track of your contributions using Custom Fields in ClickUp to showcase your progress and accomplishments.

For the Hiring Manager:

4. Provide Support and Guidance

In the first 30 days, provide the new Building Drafter with necessary support, resources, and guidance. Encourage open communication and address any challenges they may face.

Use Feedback tasks in ClickUp to provide regular feedback and support to the new employee.

5. Offer Growth Opportunities

In the next 30 days, identify areas where the Building Drafter can grow and excel. Provide opportunities for additional training, mentorship, or exposure to more complex drafting projects.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set growth objectives for the new Building Drafter.

6. Review Progress and Set Long-Term Goals

After 90 days, conduct a comprehensive review of the Building Drafter’s progress. Acknowledge achievements, address areas for improvement, and collaboratively set long-term goals to ensure continued growth and success within the company.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize the progress and growth of the Building Drafter over the 90-day period.

By following these steps, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition and a successful start to your journey in this exciting field.