30-60-90 Day Plan For Convention Planners

Excited to dive into your new role as a Convention Planner? Here's a comprehensive guide on how to utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp to ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success. Hiring managers, use this guide to help your new Convention Planner excel from day one!

1. Understand the Scope

For both the hiring manager and the new Convention Planner, start by clearly defining the scope and expectations for the role. Outline key responsibilities, goals, and deliverables for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will provide a roadmap for success and ensure alignment between both parties.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Research and Assess

New Convention Planners, dive deep into understanding the company culture, ongoing projects, and upcoming events. Hiring managers, provide resources, access to relevant documents, and introduce key team members to facilitate a smooth onboarding process.

Leverage the Docs feature in ClickUp to access and review important company information.

3. Develop a Strategy

Collaborate with the hiring manager to create a strategic plan for the upcoming months. Identify areas for improvement, potential opportunities for growth, and strategies to enhance the efficiency of convention planning processes.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visually organize tasks and strategies for each phase of the plan.

4. Set Milestones

Establish specific milestones and checkpoints to track progress throughout the 30-60-90 day period. These milestones will help the hiring manager and the new Convention Planner measure success, identify challenges early on, and make necessary adjustments to stay on track.

Track milestones using the Milestones feature in ClickUp to ensure timely completion of key tasks.

5. Implement and Evaluate

Start executing the strategies outlined in the plan while keeping open lines of communication between the hiring manager and the Convention Planner. Regularly evaluate progress, address any roadblocks, and celebrate achievements to maintain motivation and momentum.

Utilize the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to track progress, visualize data, and monitor key performance indicators.

6. Review and Plan Ahead

At the end of each 30-60-90 day period, conduct a comprehensive review of accomplishments, challenges faced, and lessons learned. Collaborate to set new goals for the upcoming phase and adjust the plan as necessary based on evolving priorities and insights gained.

Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize the timeline for future tasks and plan ahead for upcoming conventions and events.