Starting a new role as a convention planner can be both daunting and exhilarating. For the hiring manager, this template offers a clear roadmap of your new hire's goals and progress. As an employee, you can use this template to:
- Set clear objectives and milestones for your first, second, and third months
- Track progress and achievements for seamless onboarding and event planning success
- Impress your hiring manager with your organized and strategic approach to convention planning
Convention Planner 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Whether you're the hiring manager or the new convention planner, this template sets the stage for success from day one:
For the Hiring Manager:
- Gain visibility into the new hire's onboarding progress and contributions
- Set clear expectations and goals for the convention planner
- Ensure a smooth transition and alignment with the team's objectives
- Track key milestones and evaluate performance effectively
For the Employee Starting the Role:
- Establish a structured roadmap for the first three months, fostering confidence and clarity
- Streamline event planning tasks and stay organized throughout the planning process
- Achieve successful execution of conventions with a well-defined action plan
- Demonstrate value and progress to the hiring manager through documented achievements
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Convention Planners
Hey there, convention planners! ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template is tailored to help you seamlessly transition into your new role and excel in event planning. Here’s what you can expect:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress effortlessly with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to stay on top of all your convention planning tasks
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and monitor onboarding progress effectively
- Different Views: Access 7 unique views such as References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, and more to streamline your onboarding process and plan conventions flawlessly
Whether you're a hiring manager or a new employee, this template will set you up for success in the world of convention planning.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Convention Planners
Excited to dive into your new role as a Convention Planner? Here's a comprehensive guide on how to utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp to ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success. Hiring managers, use this guide to help your new Convention Planner excel from day one!
1. Understand the Scope
For both the hiring manager and the new Convention Planner, start by clearly defining the scope and expectations for the role. Outline key responsibilities, goals, and deliverables for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will provide a roadmap for success and ensure alignment between both parties.
Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.
2. Research and Assess
New Convention Planners, dive deep into understanding the company culture, ongoing projects, and upcoming events. Hiring managers, provide resources, access to relevant documents, and introduce key team members to facilitate a smooth onboarding process.
Leverage the Docs feature in ClickUp to access and review important company information.
3. Develop a Strategy
Collaborate with the hiring manager to create a strategic plan for the upcoming months. Identify areas for improvement, potential opportunities for growth, and strategies to enhance the efficiency of convention planning processes.
Use the Board view in ClickUp to visually organize tasks and strategies for each phase of the plan.
4. Set Milestones
Establish specific milestones and checkpoints to track progress throughout the 30-60-90 day period. These milestones will help the hiring manager and the new Convention Planner measure success, identify challenges early on, and make necessary adjustments to stay on track.
Track milestones using the Milestones feature in ClickUp to ensure timely completion of key tasks.
5. Implement and Evaluate
Start executing the strategies outlined in the plan while keeping open lines of communication between the hiring manager and the Convention Planner. Regularly evaluate progress, address any roadblocks, and celebrate achievements to maintain motivation and momentum.
Utilize the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to track progress, visualize data, and monitor key performance indicators.
6. Review and Plan Ahead
At the end of each 30-60-90 day period, conduct a comprehensive review of accomplishments, challenges faced, and lessons learned. Collaborate to set new goals for the upcoming phase and adjust the plan as necessary based on evolving priorities and insights gained.
Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize the timeline for future tasks and plan ahead for upcoming conventions and events.
Convention planners can utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Convention Planners template in ClickUp to streamline their onboarding process and ensure successful event planning.
To get started with this template:
Click on “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Designate the specific Space or location where you want to apply this template.
Invite relevant team members and stakeholders to your Workspace to kick off collaboration.
Take full advantage of this template to plan and execute conventions effectively:
Use the References View to access important documents and resources for your planning.
Utilize the Onboarding Board View to track your progress and tasks during the onboarding process.
Stay connected with team members using the Chat View for seamless communication.
Plan out your tasks and milestones with the Calendar View.
Start your journey with the Start here View, providing a roadmap for your first 30 days.
Create a detailed onboarding plan with the Onboarding Plan View.
Track your progress and milestones with the Onboarding Progress View.
Organize tasks into four different statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, to monitor progress effectively.
Utilize custom fields like "Who's in charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress efficiently.
Update statuses and custom fields as you progress through tasks to keep both the hiring manager and employee informed.
Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure a successful onboarding process and effective event planning.