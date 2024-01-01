Starting a new role as a staffing coordinator or welcoming one to your team? A structured onboarding process is key to setting clear goals and expectations. Enter ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Staffing Coordinators template!
This template empowers hiring managers to:
- Define specific goals and milestones for new hires at 30, 60, and 90 days
- Ensure a seamless onboarding experience for a successful integration
- Track progress and provide support when needed
New employees benefit from:
- A clear roadmap for their first 3 months
- Understanding expectations and responsibilities
- A smooth transition into their role


Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Staffing Coordinators
Welcome to ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan for Staffing Coordinators template, designed to streamline onboarding processes and set clear goals for new hires:
- Task Progress Tracking: Easily monitor tasks with statuses such as Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure seamless onboarding progress
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like "Who's in charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to assign responsibilities and track the progress of each onboarding task
- Varied Views: Access 7 different views including References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to stay organized and keep track of important onboarding milestones
To the Hiring Manager and New Employees, this template offers a structured approach to onboarding, ensuring a smooth transition and successful integration into the company.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Staffing Coordinators
Planning out the first 30, 60, and 90 days in a new staffing coordinator role is crucial for setting clear expectations and goals. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how both hiring managers and new employees can effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp:
1. Collaborate on Objectives
Hiring Managers: Sit down with the new staffing coordinator to outline specific goals and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Clearly define key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success.
New Employees: Engage with your hiring manager to understand their vision and objectives for your role. Take notes on key deliverables and milestones to achieve in each phase.
Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each time frame.
2. Establish Training Schedule
Hiring Managers: Develop a structured training plan that covers essential processes, tools, and systems the staffing coordinator will need to master. Allocate time for shadowing team members and attending relevant workshops.
New Employees: Familiarize yourself with the training schedule and proactively seek clarification on any areas that seem unclear. Take notes during training sessions to refer back to later.
Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule training sessions and track progress.
3. Dive into Daily Tasks
Hiring Managers: Introduce the new staffing coordinator to their daily responsibilities and tasks. Encourage them to ask questions and seek feedback regularly to ensure alignment with expectations.
New Employees: Take initiative in tackling daily tasks and seek feedback to improve efficiency and effectiveness. Prioritize tasks based on urgency and importance.
Track daily tasks using the tasks feature in ClickUp to stay organized and on top of responsibilities.
4. Engage with Team Members
Hiring Managers: Facilitate introductions with team members and encourage open communication and collaboration. Foster a supportive environment for the new staffing coordinator to ask questions and seek guidance.
New Employees: Actively engage with team members, seek mentorship, and offer assistance where possible. Build relationships to enhance teamwork and efficiency.
Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize team collaborations and track progress on shared projects.
5. Review Progress and Adjust
Hiring Managers: Conduct regular check-ins with the staffing coordinator to review progress, provide feedback, and make necessary adjustments to the plan. Acknowledge achievements and address any challenges proactively.
New Employees: Reflect on your progress at each milestone, seek feedback from the hiring manager, and adjust your approach as needed. Stay adaptable and open to constructive criticism.
Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp for progress reviews and adjustments to stay on track.
6. Set Long-Term Development Goals
Hiring Managers: Discuss long-term career development goals with the staffing coordinator and identify opportunities for growth within the organization. Provide guidance on skills development and advancement paths.
New Employees: Express your career aspirations to the hiring manager and seek guidance on professional development opportunities. Take ownership of your growth by setting personal development goals.
Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline long-term career objectives and track progress towards advancement.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Staffing Coordinator 30-60-90 Day Plan
Staffing coordinators and new hires can utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to streamline the onboarding process and set clear expectations for the initial months of employment.
To get started, follow these steps:
Click “Add Template” to incorporate the 30-60-90 Day Plan into your Workspace and specify the location.
Invite relevant team members and new hires to collaborate on the onboarding process.
Take advantage of the template's features to ensure a smooth transition:
- Utilize the References View to access important documents and resources for onboarding.
- Organize tasks in the Onboarding Board View to track progress and completion.
- Engage in real-time communication using the Chat View to address any queries or concerns.
- Plan out key milestones and deadlines in the Calendar View.
- Begin with the Start Here View to kickstart the onboarding journey efficiently.
- Create a detailed Onboarding Plan in the designated view.
- Monitor progress and completion status in the Onboarding Progress View.
By leveraging the custom fields and statuses provided, such as "Who's in charge" and "Onboarding Stage," both hiring managers and new employees can effectively navigate the onboarding process for a successful integration into the company.