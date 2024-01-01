30-60-90 Day Plan For Front Desk Receptionists

Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's user-friendly template today!

Starting a new role as a front desk receptionist can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Front Desk Receptionists, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition and set clear goals right from day one.

This template serves as a comprehensive guide for both hiring managers and employees, ensuring a smooth transition and alignment on goals and tasks.

Excited to get your new Front Desk Receptionist role off to a great start? Follow these steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to impress your hiring manager and hit the ground running!

1. Dive into the Details

For the Hiring Manager:

Get started by clearly outlining the responsibilities, expectations, and key performance indicators (KPIs) for the Front Desk Receptionist role in a Goals section. Make sure to cover crucial tasks like greeting visitors, answering calls, and managing appointments.

For the New Employee:

Review the goals set by your hiring manager to understand what success looks like in your new role. Use the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to visualize the timeline and prioritize tasks for each phase.

2. Learn the Ropes

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide resources such as training manuals, software guides, and office protocols under the Docs section to help your new Front Desk Receptionist get up to speed quickly.

For the New Employee:

Dive into the provided resources to familiarize yourself with the day-to-day operations and procedures. Use the Board view in ClickUp to track your progress as you learn new skills and processes.

3. Build Relationships

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage networking and relationship-building by setting up introductory meetings with team members, managers, and other departments in the Calendar view.

For the New Employee:

Take the initiative to introduce yourself to colleagues and stakeholders. Use the Table view in ClickUp to organize contact information and notes from meetings to strengthen professional relationships.

4. Showcase Your Skills

For the Hiring Manager:

Set milestones in the first 30, 60, and 90 days to evaluate the Front Desk Receptionist's performance. Use Automations in ClickUp to send reminders for key tasks and check-ins.

For the New Employee:

Demonstrate your skills and progress by completing tasks ahead of schedule and exceeding expectations. Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to manage your workload effectively and showcase your productivity.

5. Reflect and Plan Ahead

For the Hiring Manager:

Schedule regular feedback sessions to discuss achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement. Use the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to visualize performance metrics and track progress.

For the New Employee:

Reflect on your achievements and challenges at the end of each phase to identify areas for growth. Set new goals for the upcoming period using the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to brainstorm ideas and strategies for success.