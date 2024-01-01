Starting a new role as a construction estimator can feel daunting, but with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you'll hit the ground running in no time. For hiring managers, this template sets clear expectations for measurable progress and success. As an employee, it provides a roadmap to showcase your skills and expertise in construction estimation.
With ClickUp's template, you can:
- Establish clear goals and milestones for the first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Streamline communication with stakeholders for accurate cost estimation
- Showcase your progress and achievements to your team and superiors
Construction Estimator 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Starting a new role as a construction estimator can be daunting, but with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template, both hiring managers and employees can benefit. Here's how this template can help:
For the Hiring Manager:
- Provides clear expectations and goals for the new employee
- Ensures alignment on project priorities and timelines
- Facilitates regular check-ins and performance evaluations
- Enables proactive support and guidance for the new hire
For the Employee:
- Sets a structured roadmap for learning and growth in the role
- Helps establish credibility and demonstrate value early on
- Guides prioritization of tasks and deadlines for efficient project estimation
- Builds confidence and fosters a sense of accomplishment with tangible milestones
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Construction Estimators
For both the hiring manager and employee starting the role, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Construction Estimators template offers a comprehensive structure:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress easily with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring clear visibility on project milestones
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress efficiently
- Custom Views: Access 7 unique views like References, Onboarding Board, and Onboarding Progress to streamline the onboarding process and track progress effectively
- Task Management: Break down goals into actionable tasks, set deadlines, and prioritize work to ensure timely completion and accurate cost estimation
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Construction Estimators
Welcome to your new role as a Construction Estimator! Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, this 30-60-90 Day Plan will help set you up for success in the construction industry.
1. Understand the job requirements
For the Hiring Manager:
- Review the job description and understand the key responsibilities of the Construction Estimator role.
- Clarify expectations regarding deliverables, deadlines, and reporting structures.
For the New Employee:
- Study the job description to grasp what's expected of you.
- Schedule a meeting with your manager to align on goals and responsibilities.
Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to track and manage these job requirements effectively.
2. Learn the company's processes and tools
For the Hiring Manager:
- Introduce the new hire to the company's estimating software, project management tools, and communication platforms.
- Provide access to relevant training materials and resources.
For the New Employee:
- Familiarize yourself with the tools and systems used by the company.
- Attend any training sessions offered to get up to speed quickly.
Utilize the Training feature in ClickUp to organize and facilitate training sessions effectively.
3. Shadow experienced estimators
For the Hiring Manager:
- Assign a mentor to guide the new employee through the initial days.
- Encourage shadowing opportunities with experienced estimators to learn best practices.
For the New Employee:
- Observe and ask questions while shadowing experienced estimators to understand the workflow.
- Take notes on techniques and processes that can be replicated in your work.
Use the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create shadowing schedules and track learning outcomes.
4. Start estimating simple projects
For the Hiring Manager:
- Assign small, straightforward projects to assess the new employee's estimating skills.
- Provide feedback and guidance on the estimation process.
For the New Employee:
- Begin estimating simple projects to practice your skills.
- Request feedback from your manager or mentor to improve your estimating accuracy.
Leverage the Custom Fields feature in ClickUp to categorize different project types and track estimation progress.
5. Dive into more complex projects
For the Hiring Manager:
- Gradually introduce the new employee to more complex and challenging projects.
- Monitor progress and offer support as needed.
For the New Employee:
- Challenge yourself by tackling more complex projects as you gain confidence.
- Seek feedback and continuously refine your estimating techniques.
Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize project timelines and deadlines effectively.
6. Set long-term goals and review progress
For the Hiring Manager:
- Schedule regular check-ins to review the new employee's progress and performance.
- Collaborate on setting long-term goals aligned with the company's objectives.
For the New Employee:
- Reflect on your achievements and areas for improvement at the end of each phase.
- Work with your manager to establish ambitious yet achievable long-term goals.
Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set, track, and review progress towards long-term career objectives.
By following these steps in your 30-60-90 Day Plan, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition into the Construction Estimator role and pave the way for long-term success in the industry.
