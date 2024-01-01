30-60-90 Day Plan For Special Education Teaching Assistants

Get started on your path to success with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Starting a new role as a special education teaching assistant can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, your journey becomes a structured roadmap for success, impressing your hiring manager and setting you up for a stellar start.

Starting a new role as a Special Education Teaching Assistant can be both exciting and overwhelming. The 30-60-90 Day Plan template is designed to set you up for success from day one. Here's how this template benefits both you and your hiring manager:

For Hiring Managers and Employees starting the role, here are the key elements:

Welcome to your new role as a Special Education Teaching Assistant! To hit the ground running, use the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, these steps will guide you towards a successful start:

1. Collaborate on Goals

For the hiring manager: Sit down with the new Teaching Assistant to discuss their goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understanding their aspirations will help tailor their onboarding experience.

For the new employee: Share your goals with your manager using a ClickUp Doc to align expectations and set a clear path for success.

2. Training and Familiarization

For the hiring manager: Plan out training sessions and introductions to the team and school environment within the first 30 days. Ensure the Teaching Assistant has the necessary resources to excel.

For the new employee: Engage in training sessions, shadow experienced team members, and explore the school's systems to familiarize yourself with your role. Use Tasks in ClickUp to track your training progress.

3. Classroom Observation

For the hiring manager: Schedule classroom observation sessions for the Teaching Assistant to witness teaching strategies and student interactions firsthand.

For the new employee: Take detailed notes during classroom observations to learn effective teaching practices and student behaviors. Utilize Custom Fields in ClickUp to organize your observations.

4. Student Relationship Building

For the hiring manager: Encourage the Teaching Assistant to start building relationships with students, understanding their needs, and learning about individual learning styles.

For the new employee: Initiate conversations with students, provide support, and observe their responses to different teaching approaches. Use the Board view in ClickUp to visually map out student relationships.

5. Special Education Plan Review

For the hiring manager: Review Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and discuss strategies for supporting students with special needs effectively.

For the new employee: Dive into IEPs, understand accommodations, and identify ways to best support students. Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to schedule reviews and updates of IEPs.

6. Progress Assessment

For the hiring manager: Conduct a 30-day review meeting to evaluate progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals for the next 60 days.

For the new employee: Reflect on your first month, seek feedback from colleagues, and adjust your goals for the upcoming months. Leverage Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your progress and areas for improvement.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Special Education Teaching Assistant can ensure a smooth and productive transition into the role. Cheers to a successful start!