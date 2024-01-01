30-60-90 Day Plan For Special Education Preschool Teachers

Get ready to kickstart your teaching journey and set your students up for success with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Embarking on a new role as a Special Education Preschool Teacher is an exciting opportunity for both the new employee and the hiring manager. By utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, you can ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations right from the start. Here are six steps to guide you through the process:

1. Collaboratively Define Goals

For both the hiring manager and the new employee, it's crucial to collaboratively define the goals and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This sets a clear roadmap for success and alignment on priorities.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline specific objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Educational Materials Preparation

In the first 30 days, focus on preparing educational materials, familiarizing yourself with the curriculum, and understanding the unique needs of each student. This step is crucial for laying a strong foundation for the rest of the plan.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to organize and store educational resources and lesson plans.

3. Classroom Setup and Environment Assessment

Within the first 60 days, dedicate time to setting up the classroom environment to cater to special education needs. Assess the current setup and make any necessary adjustments to create an inclusive and conducive learning space.

Visualize your classroom layout using the Board view in ClickUp for a comprehensive overview.

4. Individualized Education Program (IEP) Reviews

As you approach the 90-day mark, focus on reviewing and analyzing Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) for each student. Identify areas for improvement, set new goals, and ensure that each child's unique needs are being met effectively.

Track IEP reviews and updates using custom fields in ClickUp to stay organized.

5. Progress Monitoring and Parent Communication

Throughout the plan, prioritize progress monitoring for each student and maintain regular communication with parents or guardians. Transparent communication builds trust and ensures alignment with the child's development goals.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular progress review meetings and parent-teacher conferences.

6. Reflect, Evaluate, and Plan Ahead

At the end of the 90-day period, both the hiring manager and the employee should reflect on achievements, evaluate progress against set goals, and collaborate on the next steps. This reflective practice sets the stage for continued growth and success in the role.