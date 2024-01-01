Ready to streamline your sourcing success? Get started with ClickUp's template today!

Starting a new role as a sourcing manager can be both exciting and challenging. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template designed specifically for sourcing managers, you can hit the ground running and navigate those crucial first months with ease.

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Sourcing Managers template! Whether you're a hiring manager setting expectations or an employee stepping into this critical role, this template is designed to streamline your sourcing process and ensure a successful onboarding journey for all parties involved.

Excited to kick off your new role as a Sourcing Manager? The 30-60-90 Day Plan is the perfect tool to help you smoothly transition into your position and start making a significant impact. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, these steps will guide you through the process:

1. Establish Clear Objectives

For the hiring manager, lay out precise goals and expectations for the new Sourcing Manager in their first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define key performance indicators and milestones to track progress effectively. As the new employee, work closely with your manager to understand these objectives and align your efforts accordingly.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set measurable targets and track progress transparently.

2. Dive into Company Culture

Both the hiring manager and the new employee should focus on immersing themselves in the company culture. For the hiring manager, provide insights into the organization's values, norms, and practices. As the new employee, actively engage with colleagues, attend team meetings, and familiarize yourself with company processes.

Leverage Board view in ClickUp to collaborate with teams and stay connected with the company culture.

3. Develop Sourcing Strategies

As the hiring manager, collaborate with the new Sourcing Manager to develop effective sourcing strategies for talent acquisition within the first 30 days. For the new employee, immerse yourself in understanding the company's current sourcing processes and identify areas for improvement.

Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to plan and visualize your sourcing strategies effectively.

4. Build Stakeholder Relationships

Both the hiring manager and the new employee should prioritize building relationships with key stakeholders. For the hiring manager, introduce the new Sourcing Manager to important contacts and foster connections. As the new employee, proactively engage with cross-functional teams and establish rapport with stakeholders.

Use the Automations feature in ClickUp to set reminders for networking meetings and follow-ups with stakeholders.

5. Review Progress and Adjust

Regularly review the 30-60-90 Day Plan with open communication between the hiring manager and the Sourcing Manager. Reflect on achievements, identify challenges, and make necessary adjustments to ensure alignment with overarching goals and expectations.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and performance metrics for easy review and analysis.