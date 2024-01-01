Get ready to excel in your new role and make a positive impact on student success with ClickUp's comprehensive planning template!

Starting a new role as a student advisor can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your new team. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Student Advisors template, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success from day one.

Launching into a new role as a Student Advisor can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. The 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Student Advisors is a game-changer for setting you and your hiring manager up for success. Here's why:

Whether you're a hiring manager overseeing onboarding or a student advisor embarking on a new role, this template provides a structured approach to success! 🌟

For both the hiring manager and student advisor, this template is designed to streamline onboarding and goal-setting for a successful start in the new role:

Congratulations on your new role as a Student Advisor! The 30-60-90 Day Plan is a great way to set yourself up for success in your new position. Here's a guide for both you and your hiring manager to make the most of this template:

1. Align on expectations

For the hiring manager: Clearly outline your expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. What key tasks, goals, and milestones should the Student Advisor achieve during each phase? Be specific about the outcomes you're looking for to ensure a successful transition.

For the employee: Schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to discuss and align on these expectations. Seek clarity on priorities, goals, and any specific projects or initiatives that need immediate attention.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set and track these expectations collaboratively.

2. Set actionable goals

For the hiring manager: Encourage the Student Advisor to set SMART goals for each phase of the plan. These goals should be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Provide guidance on how these goals align with the overall objectives of the role.

For the employee: Take the time to craft your goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Make sure they are clear, quantifiable, and contribute to your professional growth within the organization.

Leverage Tasks in ClickUp to break down these goals into actionable steps.

3. Establish key checkpoints

For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-ins with the Student Advisor at the end of each 30-day period to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges. These touchpoints are crucial for keeping the employee on track and offering support where needed.

For the employee: Proactively schedule these check-in meetings with your hiring manager to discuss your achievements, seek guidance on areas of improvement, and ensure you're meeting expectations.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to set reminders for these important meetings.

4. Reflect, adjust, and plan ahead

For the hiring manager: After each 30-day period, take the time to reflect on the progress made by the Student Advisor. Identify any adjustments needed to the plan, provide constructive feedback, and collaboratively plan for the next phase.

For the employee: Reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and lessons learned at the end of each phase. Use this reflection to adjust your approach, set new goals, and prepare for the upcoming period.

Make use of Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and plan for the next phase effectively.