30-60-90 Day Plan For Oral Hygienists

Starting a new role as an oral hygienist can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Oral Hygienists, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success from day one. This template is designed to help you seamlessly integrate into your new dental practice while improving patient care outcomes, ensuring a smooth transition and a strong start in your new role.

Embarking on a new role as an oral hygienist can be both exciting and challenging. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, following a structured 30-60-90 day plan is crucial. Here's a comprehensive guide for both the hiring manager and the new oral hygienist:

1. Collaborate on Setting Goals

For the Hiring Manager:

Initiate a meeting with the new oral hygienist to discuss the goals and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Clearly outline key performance indicators and milestones to track progress effectively.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound objectives to align expectations.

For the New Oral Hygienist:

Actively participate in goal-setting discussions with the hiring manager. Seek clarification on expectations and ask questions to ensure a thorough understanding of what is required in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Engage with the Goals feature in ClickUp to view and contribute to the established objectives.

2. Training and Skill Development

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide access to necessary training materials, software, and resources to support the new oral hygienist's professional growth. Schedule regular check-ins to address any challenges and offer guidance.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to store training manuals, guidelines, and resources for easy access.

For the New Oral Hygienist:

Dedicate time to absorb training materials and actively engage in skill development opportunities. Take notes during training sessions and seek feedback to enhance performance.

Make use of the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule training sessions and set reminders for skill-building activities.

3. Implement and Monitor Processes

For the Hiring Manager:

Introduce the new oral hygienist to existing processes and protocols within the dental practice. Monitor their adherence to these processes and provide constructive feedback for improvement.

Track progress and process adherence using Automations in ClickUp to streamline workflow monitoring.

For the New Oral Hygienist:

Demonstrate a proactive approach to implementing learned processes in daily tasks. Seek clarification on any unclear procedures and actively seek feedback to ensure alignment with practice standards.

Utilize recurring tasks in ClickUp to establish routine checks on process implementation and seek feedback.

4. Review, Reflect, and Plan Ahead

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct formal reviews at the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period to assess performance against set goals. Provide constructive feedback and collaborate on establishing new objectives for the upcoming period.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track performance metrics and visualize progress over the 30-60-90 day timeline.

For the New Oral Hygienist:

Reflect on achievements and challenges encountered during the review meetings. Take ownership of areas for improvement and actively participate in goal-setting discussions for the next phase.

Engage with the Tasks feature in ClickUp to organize action items based on feedback and prepare for the upcoming 30-60-90 day goals.

By following these structured steps, both the hiring manager and the new oral hygienist can foster a collaborative and goal-oriented approach towards achieving success in the new role.