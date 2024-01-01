Get started today and pave the way for a successful onboarding experience!

Starting a new role as a respiratory therapist can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your team. But fear not, as ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template is here to guide you through the process with ease and confidence!

For both hiring managers and new employees, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Respiratory Therapists template offers a structured approach to onboarding:

Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Respiratory Therapists is a fantastic way to set clear expectations and goals for the new role. Here's how both the hiring manager and the employee can make the most out of this plan:

1. Collaborate on Setting Expectations

Employee:

Meet with your hiring manager to discuss the role's responsibilities, expectations, and goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This collaborative process ensures alignment and provides a clear roadmap for success.

Hiring Manager:

Engage in an open dialogue with the new Respiratory Therapist to establish mutual understanding of expectations and goals. Make sure to provide necessary resources and support for a successful onboarding experience.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline and document the agreed-upon expectations and goals for each milestone.

2. Develop a Learning Plan

Employee:

Identify areas where you need to develop skills or knowledge to excel in your new role. Create a plan to acquire these competencies through training, mentorship, or self-learning.

Hiring Manager:

Support the employee in their learning journey by providing access to relevant training materials, arranging shadowing opportunities, and connecting them with internal subject matter experts.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a comprehensive learning plan detailing resources, timelines, and milestones.

3. Focus on Immediate Impact

Employee:

In the first 30 days, prioritize understanding the team dynamics, patient population, and hospital protocols. Begin making small contributions that demonstrate your value and commitment to the role.

Hiring Manager:

Encourage the employee to focus on building relationships, adapting to the team culture, and delivering on immediate tasks. Provide regular feedback and recognition for early wins.

Track progress and tasks in ClickUp's Board view to visualize workflow and monitor completion of key activities.

4. Expand Responsibilities

Employee:

In the next 30 days (60-day mark), start taking on more complex cases, projects, or responsibilities. Demonstrate your ability to handle challenges and contribute to the team's success.

Hiring Manager:

Empower the employee to expand their scope of work gradually and offer opportunities for growth. Provide constructive feedback to support their development.

Use ClickUp's Recurring Tasks feature to schedule regular check-ins and discussions about expanding responsibilities.

5. Drive Results and Plan for the Future

Employee:

By the 90-day mark, aim to achieve measurable results that align with departmental goals. Reflect on your progress, identify areas for improvement, and set new objectives for the future.

Hiring Manager:

Acknowledge the employee's accomplishments, discuss their performance, and collaboratively set goals for ongoing development and success within the organization.

Leverage ClickUp's Goals feature to track progress, celebrate achievements, and set new objectives for continued growth and success.