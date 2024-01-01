Take the guesswork out of onboarding and hit the ground running with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Starting a new sales role can be both exciting and nerve-wracking for employees and managers alike. The key to a successful transition lies in a well-thought-out plan that sets clear goals and expectations from day one. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for CTRs template is the ultimate roadmap for sales success, designed to guide both managers and new hires through the crucial first months on the job.

Embarking on a new sales role or welcoming a new team member? The CTRs 30-60-90 day plan template is your blueprint for success. Here's how this structured approach benefits both the hiring manager and the new employee:

For both the hiring manager and new sales hire, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Ctrs template offers a comprehensive way to kickstart success in a sales role:

Absolutely, whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, here are four simple steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Ctrs:

1. Collaborate on Expectations

As the hiring manager, sit down with the new employee to set clear expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Be transparent about goals, key responsibilities, and any specific objectives you want to achieve during this period. For the new employee, this is your chance to ask questions, seek clarification, and align your understanding with the manager's expectations.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline and share specific objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Outline Key Tasks and Milestones

Together, create a detailed list of tasks and milestones that need to be accomplished within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help the new employee understand the priorities, deadlines, and important projects that they should focus on. For the hiring manager, this step ensures alignment and clarity on what needs to be achieved within each timeframe.

Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visually map out tasks and milestones for easy tracking and monitoring.

3. Regular Check-ins and Feedback

Schedule regular check-in meetings to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges or questions. This allows the new employee to seek guidance, share updates, and receive constructive feedback on their performance. As a hiring manager, these check-ins are crucial for tracking progress and ensuring that the employee is on the right path.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind both parties of scheduled check-in meetings and maintain open communication.

4. Evaluate and Adjust

At the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period, take the time to evaluate the progress made, achievements unlocked, and areas that need improvement. Reflect on what worked well, what could be done differently, and what adjustments need to be made for the upcoming phase. This evaluation process allows for continuous improvement and ensures that both parties are aligned on the path forward.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress, key metrics, and areas for improvement at a glance, facilitating data-driven evaluations.