Starting a new sales role can be both exciting and nerve-wracking for employees and managers alike. The key to a successful transition lies in a well-thought-out plan that sets clear goals and expectations from day one. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for CTRs template is the ultimate roadmap for sales success, designed to guide both managers and new hires through the crucial first months on the job.
This template empowers sales teams to:
- Set specific, achievable goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Outline strategic actions and initiatives to drive sales performance
- Track progress, celebrate wins, and make adjustments to stay on target
Take the guesswork out of onboarding and hit the ground running with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!
Ctrs 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Elevate Your Sales Success with the 30-60-90 Day Plan For CTRs
Embarking on a new sales role or welcoming a new team member? The CTRs 30-60-90 day plan template is your blueprint for success. Here's how this structured approach benefits both the hiring manager and the new employee:
For Hiring Managers:
- Gain visibility into the new hire's progress and performance trajectory
- Align team goals with individual objectives for streamlined success
- Provide structured guidance for a seamless onboarding experience
For New Hires:
- Set clear goals and strategies for a focused start in the new role
- Track progress and achievements to stay on target with sales objectives
- Ensure alignment with company goals for accelerated success
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Ctrs
For both the hiring manager and new sales hire, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Ctrs template offers a comprehensive way to kickstart success in a sales role:
- Custom Statuses: Easily track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring visibility and accountability throughout the onboarding process
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and keep track of progress at each stage of the onboarding journey
- Custom Views: Access different perspectives with views including References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress, providing a holistic view of the onboarding process from various angles
- Task Management: Seamlessly manage tasks, set priorities, and stay organized with features like recurring tasks, dependencies, and task assignments to ensure a smooth transition and successful onboarding experience.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Ctrs
Absolutely, whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, here are four simple steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Ctrs:
1. Collaborate on Expectations
As the hiring manager, sit down with the new employee to set clear expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Be transparent about goals, key responsibilities, and any specific objectives you want to achieve during this period. For the new employee, this is your chance to ask questions, seek clarification, and align your understanding with the manager's expectations.
Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline and share specific objectives for each phase of the plan.
2. Outline Key Tasks and Milestones
Together, create a detailed list of tasks and milestones that need to be accomplished within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help the new employee understand the priorities, deadlines, and important projects that they should focus on. For the hiring manager, this step ensures alignment and clarity on what needs to be achieved within each timeframe.
Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visually map out tasks and milestones for easy tracking and monitoring.
3. Regular Check-ins and Feedback
Schedule regular check-in meetings to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges or questions. This allows the new employee to seek guidance, share updates, and receive constructive feedback on their performance. As a hiring manager, these check-ins are crucial for tracking progress and ensuring that the employee is on the right path.
Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind both parties of scheduled check-in meetings and maintain open communication.
4. Evaluate and Adjust
At the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period, take the time to evaluate the progress made, achievements unlocked, and areas that need improvement. Reflect on what worked well, what could be done differently, and what adjustments need to be made for the upcoming phase. This evaluation process allows for continuous improvement and ensures that both parties are aligned on the path forward.
Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress, key metrics, and areas for improvement at a glance, facilitating data-driven evaluations.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Ctrs 30-60-90 Day Plan
Sales managers and new hires in sales roles can use the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan For Ctrs template to streamline onboarding and track progress effectively during the critical first three months.
To get started, add the template to your Workspace and specify where you want it applied.
Invite relevant team members to collaborate and assign roles:
- Use the "Who's in Charge" custom field to designate responsibilities
- Utilize the "Onboarding Stage" custom field to track progress in the onboarding process
Take advantage of the various views to enhance visibility and organization:
- Use the "References" view for quick access to important documents
- Plan and visualize tasks in the "Onboarding Board" view
- Communicate efficiently with the team using the "Chat" view
- Keep track of key dates and milestones in the "Calendar" view
- Start each day with a clear agenda using the "Start Here" view
- Outline the onboarding journey in the "Onboarding Plan" view
- Monitor progress and completion in the "Onboarding Progress" view
Organize tasks into four statuses to track progress effectively:
- Complete: Tasks that are finished
- In Progress: Tasks currently being worked on
- To Do: Tasks that need to be completed
- Waiting On Client: Tasks awaiting client input
By following these steps, both hiring managers and new employees can ensure a smooth onboarding process and alignment with sales goals.