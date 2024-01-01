30-60-90 Day Plan For School Guidance Counselors

Whether you're a new hire or transitioning into a different role, this template will guide you towards success in supporting students and fostering a positive school environment. Get started today!

Starting a new role as a school guidance counselor can be exciting yet overwhelming. A 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you navigate your responsibilities effectively. Here's a guide for both the hiring manager and the new employee:

1. Understand the School's Mission and Values

Hiring Manager: Share the school's mission and values with the new counselor to align their goals with the school's vision.

New Employee: Review the school's mission and values using a Doc in ClickUp to ensure you understand and embody them in your role.

2. Meet Key Stakeholders

Hiring Manager: Introduce the new counselor to key stakeholders such as teachers, administrators, and parents to foster collaboration.

New Employee: Schedule meetings with stakeholders using the Calendar view in ClickUp to build relationships and understand their perspectives.

3. Assess Current Programs and Services

Hiring Manager: Provide access to current programs and services data for the counselor to evaluate gaps and opportunities for improvement.

New Employee: Utilize Table view in ClickUp to analyze existing programs and services to identify areas for enhancement or new initiatives.

4. Develop a Counseling Strategy

Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the counselor to create a counseling strategy that aligns with the school's objectives and student needs.

New Employee: Use Whiteboards in ClickUp to brainstorm counseling strategies and visualize the implementation plan for the upcoming months.

5. Establish Student Success Metrics

Hiring Manager: Define student success metrics with the counselor to track progress and measure the effectiveness of counseling interventions.

New Employee: Set up custom fields in ClickUp to monitor student progress, attendance, and well-being as part of the counseling process.

6. Monitor Progress and Adjust

Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins with the counselor to review progress, provide feedback, and make necessary adjustments to the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

New Employee: Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to update progress, document achievements, and adjust strategies based on feedback received during check-ins.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new school guidance counselor can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful transition and impactful counseling services for the students.