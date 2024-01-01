Maximize your success as a bookkeeper or set up your new hire for success with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

Starting a new role as a bookkeeper can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Bookkeepers template, you can seamlessly transition into your new position and hit the ground running from day one. This template empowers you to set clear goals, prioritize tasks, and track achievements as you navigate the first crucial months. For hiring managers, this template ensures your new bookkeeper aligns with expectations and delivers results consistently.

Congratulations on your new role as a bookkeeper! Whether you're the hiring manager setting up the new employee for success or the employee yourself, using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Bookkeepers can help streamline the onboarding process and set clear expectations. Let's dive into five steps to effectively utilize this template in ClickUp:

1. Set Clear Goals and Expectations

As the hiring manager, define the key goals and expectations for the bookkeeper's first 30, 60, and 90 days. This could include mastering the accounting software, familiarizing themselves with company policies, or completing specific training modules. For the new employee, review and understand these goals to align your efforts with the company's expectations.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to outline and track the specific objectives for each phase of the onboarding process.

2. Plan Training and Learning

Map out a comprehensive training schedule for the new bookkeeper's first three months. Identify key areas where additional training may be required and schedule time for the employee to shadow experienced team members or attend relevant workshops. As the new bookkeeper, proactively engage in these training opportunities to accelerate your learning curve.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule training sessions, meetings, and learning activities for a structured onboarding experience.

3. Organize Tasks and Responsibilities

Assign specific tasks and responsibilities to the bookkeeper for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Clearly outline deadlines, deliverables, and milestones to ensure progress is measurable and on track. For the new employee, review these tasks regularly and seek clarification on any uncertainties.

Utilize the Tasks feature in ClickUp to assign, prioritize, and track tasks associated with the bookkeeper's onboarding journey.

4. Monitor Progress and Provide Feedback

Regularly check in on the bookkeeper's progress throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Offer constructive feedback, acknowledge achievements, and address any challenges or areas needing improvement promptly. As the new bookkeeper, actively seek feedback from your manager or mentor to gauge your performance and make necessary adjustments.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to gain a visual overview of the bookkeeper's progress and performance against set goals.

5. Evaluate and Adjust

At the end of each 30-day period, conduct a review to evaluate the bookkeeper's performance, accomplishments, and areas for improvement. Collaborate on adjusting the plan for the next phase based on insights gained from the evaluation. For the new employee, reflect on your progress, celebrate successes, and adapt your approach for the upcoming months.

Create recurring tasks in ClickUp to conduct regular evaluations and make necessary adjustments to the 30-60-90 Day Plan for continuous improvement.