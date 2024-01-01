Ready to ace your first three months? Let's do this together with ClickUp's comprehensive template!

Starting a new role as a general contractor is both exciting and challenging. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can hit the ground running and exceed expectations from day one. This template is your roadmap to success, outlining clear goals, action steps, and timelines for project management, client communication, and team coordination.

Welcome to your new role as a general contractor! 🚧

Starting a new position can be exciting and challenging at the same time. To help you hit the ground running, follow these steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for General Contractors:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Share the Plan

As the hiring manager, it's crucial to provide the 30-60-90 Day Plan to your new general contractor on their first day. This plan will outline expectations, goals, and milestones for their first three months on the job. Encourage them to review and ask questions to ensure alignment.

Use Docs in ClickUp to securely share the plan with your new hire.

2. Set Clear Objectives

Work with your new general contractor to establish specific objectives for each phase of the plan. Clearly define what success looks like at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks. This will help them understand priorities and focus areas as they navigate their new role.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set and track objectives collaboratively.

For the New General Contractor:

3. Learn and Assess

During the initial 30 days, focus on learning the company's processes, culture, and projects. Assess current workflows, identify pain points, and observe how different teams collaborate. This will provide a solid foundation for making informed decisions later on.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize workflows and project progress.

4. Develop Relationships

In the following 30 days, prioritize building relationships with key stakeholders, team members, and clients. Effective communication and rapport are essential in the construction industry. Engage in open dialogue, seek feedback, and demonstrate your commitment to teamwork.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule meetings and networking events.

5. Drive Results

As you approach the 90-day mark, focus on delivering tangible results that align with the company's goals. Take initiative, implement process improvements, and showcase your problem-solving skills. Demonstrate your value by completing projects successfully and exceeding expectations.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and stay focused on high-impact activities.

Congratulations on embarking on this new journey! By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features, you'll be well on your way to making a significant impact as a general contractor in your new role. 🏗️