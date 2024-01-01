Get started today and pave the way for a successful journey ahead!

Starting a new role as a Sales Account Manager can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success from day one. This template serves as a roadmap for your first three months in the role, guiding you through key goals, strategies, and action steps to impress your new team.

Embarking on a new sales account manager role? This template equips you with a roadmap for success from day one, while also impressing your hiring manager. Here's how this plan benefits both of you:

With this template, both the hiring manager and employee can collaborate effectively, set clear expectations, and achieve sales goals efficiently.

Here's what both the hiring manager and employee can expect from this template:

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Sales Account Managers template designed to streamline your onboarding process and ensure a successful transition into your new role.

Starting a new role as a Sales Account Manager can be exciting yet daunting. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Sales Account Managers template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can align on expectations and set a clear path for success. Here are six steps to effectively utilize this template:

1. Define Expectations and Goals

For hiring managers: Clearly outline the key performance indicators (KPIs) and goals you expect the Sales Account Manager to achieve in their first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help set a benchmark for success.

For new employees: Review and understand the outlined expectations and goals. Ensure alignment with the hiring manager on what success looks like at the end of each phase.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress for each phase of the plan.

2. Plan Activities and Strategies

For hiring managers: Provide guidance on the activities, strategies, and tasks the Sales Account Manager should focus on in each phase to meet the defined goals. Offer support and resources if needed.

For new employees: Create a detailed plan with specific actions, timelines, and strategies to achieve the outlined goals within the specified timeframes. Seek clarification from the hiring manager on any ambiguous tasks.

Utilize tasks in ClickUp to break down activities into manageable steps and track progress effectively.

3. Establish Key Relationships

For hiring managers: Introduce the new Sales Account Manager to key stakeholders, team members, and clients. Provide insights into existing relationships and how to nurture them effectively.

For new employees: Actively engage with key stakeholders, team members, and clients to build relationships and understand their needs and preferences. Seek guidance from the hiring manager on relationship-building strategies.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage key relationships with clients and team members.

4. Monitor Progress and Seek Feedback

For hiring managers: Regularly review the Sales Account Manager's progress against the 30-60-90 day plan. Provide constructive feedback, guidance, and support to ensure success.

For new employees: Keep track of your progress, achievements, and challenges in each phase. Proactively seek feedback from the hiring manager and team members to make necessary adjustments.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for progress check-ins and feedback sessions.

5. Adapt and Pivot

For hiring managers: Be open to adjustments in the plan based on the Sales Account Manager's progress, feedback, and changing business needs. Encourage innovation and flexibility.

For new employees: Stay agile and adaptable. Be prepared to pivot strategies, tasks, or goals based on feedback, results, and evolving priorities.

Use the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to visualize timelines and make adjustments as needed to stay on track.

6. Celebrate Achievements and Set New Goals

For hiring managers: Acknowledge and celebrate the Sales Account Manager's achievements at the end of each phase. Set new goals and expectations for the upcoming phase based on performance and growth.

For new employees: Reflect on your accomplishments at the end of each phase. Celebrate milestones and successes. Collaborate with the hiring manager to set new challenging yet achievable goals for the next phase.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to showcase achievements and progress visually and track new goals for the upcoming phases.

By following these six steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Sales Account Managers template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can foster a successful onboarding experience, drive performance, and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.