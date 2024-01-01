30-60-90 Day Plan For Routes Salespeople

Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive template, designed to help you succeed and impress your new team from day one!

Embarking on a new role as a Route Salesperson comes with exciting challenges and opportunities. The 30-60-90 Day Plan template empowers you and your hiring manager by:

For hiring managers, this template provides a structured approach to monitor the progress of new salespeople, while employees can stay organized and focused on their goals for a successful start in their new role.

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Route Salespeople template, designed to help both hiring managers and new employees set clear goals and action steps for the first three months on the job:

Excited to dive into the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Route Salespeople? This structured approach will set you up for success right from the start. Whether you're a hiring manager or a new employee, these steps will guide you through the process seamlessly.

1. Understand the Expectations

For Hiring Managers: Clearly define the key responsibilities, targets, and expectations you have for the route salesperson role. Providing this information upfront will help the new employee align their goals with the company's objectives.

For New Employees: Take the time to sit down with your manager and discuss the expectations laid out for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understanding what is expected of you will give you a clear roadmap to follow and ensure you're on the right track.

Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visually map out the timeline and expectations for each phase.

2. Develop a Plan of Action

For Hiring Managers: Collaborate with the new employee to create a detailed plan of action for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This plan should include specific tasks, goals, and KPIs that need to be achieved within each timeframe.

For New Employees: Work with your manager to outline a comprehensive plan that outlines the tasks you need to complete, skills you need to develop, and targets you need to hit in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Utilize the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create actionable items, set deadlines, and assign responsibilities for each phase of the plan.

3. Implement and Track Progress

For Hiring Managers: Provide the necessary resources, support, and guidance to help the new employee execute the plan effectively. Regularly check in to monitor progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges that may arise.

For New Employees: Dive into executing the plan with dedication and focus. Keep track of your progress, make adjustments as needed, and proactively seek feedback from your manager to ensure you're on the right path.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set specific targets for each phase and track your progress towards achieving them.

4. Review, Reflect, and Adjust

For Hiring Managers: Conduct regular reviews with the new employee at the end of each 30-day period to assess performance, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan for the next phase.

For New Employees: Reflect on your achievements and challenges at the end of each 30-day period. Use this time to identify areas of improvement, celebrate successes, and adjust your approach for the upcoming phase.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize your progress, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions to enhance performance in the next phase.