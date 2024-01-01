Take charge of your career journey from day one and deliver exceptional care with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template!

Excited to onboard as an Obstetrical Nurse or looking to set your new hire up for success? Here's how to make the most of the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Obstetrical Nurses template in ClickUp:

1. Collaborate on Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Kick off by clearly outlining the expectations for each stage with your new Obstetrical Nurse. Discuss key responsibilities, goals, and milestones to achieve by the 30th, 60th, and 90th day.

For the New Employee: Engage in open discussions with your hiring manager to align on expectations and clarify any doubts. Use a shared Doc in ClickUp to document agreed-upon goals and timelines for each phase.

2. Set SMART Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Help your new Obstetrical Nurse set Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase. Provide guidance on what success looks like at the end of each period.

For the New Employee: Work with your manager to define clear and achievable goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Use tasks in ClickUp to break down these goals into actionable steps and track progress effectively.

3. Implement Learning and Development

For the Hiring Manager: Support continuous growth by offering learning opportunities, training resources, and mentorship throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Encourage participation in relevant workshops or courses.

For the New Employee: Take ownership of your development by actively seeking out learning opportunities and resources. Utilize ClickUp’s Whiteboards to jot down key learnings, questions, or areas for improvement.

4. Regular Check-ins and Feedback

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-in meetings to discuss progress, provide constructive feedback, and address any challenges. Acknowledge achievements and offer guidance to ensure success.

For the New Employee: Actively participate in check-in meetings, share updates on your progress, and seek feedback to improve performance. Use recurring tasks in ClickUp to prepare for these meetings and follow up on action items.

Ready to excel in your role as an Obstetrical Nurse? By following these steps and leveraging the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both hiring managers and new employees can ensure a smooth and successful transition into the new role.