Congratulations on your new role as a Data Architect! To help you hit the ground running and impress your hiring manager, follow these six steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Data Architects:

For the Employee:

1. Understand the Expectations

Start by carefully reviewing the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided by your employer. Understand the key objectives, projects, and goals that you are expected to achieve within the first three months. Aligning yourself with these expectations will set you up for success from day one.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to break down the objectives and goals outlined in the plan into actionable steps.

2. Dive into Data Architecture

During the first 30 days, immerse yourself in the company's data architecture. Familiarize yourself with existing systems, databases, and data flows. Identify any immediate areas for improvement and opportunities for optimization.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to document your findings and proposed improvements for easy reference.

3. Collaborate and Build Relationships

Within the first 60 days, focus on building relationships with key stakeholders, such as other team members, IT personnel, and business leaders. Understanding their needs and challenges will enable you to tailor your data architecture solutions effectively.

Leverage Board view in ClickUp to visually map out your connections and interactions with key stakeholders.

For the Hiring Manager:

4. Provide Necessary Resources

Ensure that the new Data Architect has access to all the tools, software, and resources they need to succeed in their role. This includes access to relevant databases, data modeling tools, and any training materials they may require.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up automated reminders for the employee to complete any necessary training or onboarding tasks.

5. Regular Check-ins and Feedback

Schedule regular check-in meetings with the new Data Architect to provide feedback on their progress and address any challenges they may be facing. Encourage open communication to foster a supportive and productive work environment.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage these check-in meetings efficiently.

6. Set Clear Goals for Each Phase

Clearly outline the goals and milestones that the Data Architect should achieve at the end of each 30-day period. These goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) to ensure clarity and alignment between the employee and the organization.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to track and monitor the progress of the Data Architect against these SMART goals throughout the onboarding process.