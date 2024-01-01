Empower yourself as an archivist and provide your hiring manager with a roadmap for success with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Congratulations! Starting a new role as an archivist can be exhilarating and overwhelming at the same time. But fear not! By following the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Archivists in ClickUp, you can seamlessly transition into your new position and impress your hiring manager with your progress. Let's dive into the steps to ensure both you and your manager are on the same page:

1. Understand the Role and Expectations

As an archivist, it's essential to have a clear understanding of your responsibilities and what is expected of you in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Meet with your hiring manager to discuss key projects, goals, and any specific tasks they want you to focus on during each phase.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to outline your role, responsibilities, and expectations in a document accessible to both you and your manager.

2. Establish Short-Term and Long-Term Goals

Collaborate with your hiring manager to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should align with the overall objectives of the archive department and contribute to the organization's mission.

Use Goals in ClickUp to create and track your short-term and long-term objectives, ensuring transparency and alignment with your manager's expectations.

3. Dive into Archiving Projects

Now that you have a clear roadmap, it's time to roll up your sleeves and start working on archiving projects. Begin by tackling smaller tasks in the first 30 days to get acquainted with the archive systems, procedures, and materials. Progress to more complex projects in the following 60 and 90-day periods as you become more familiar with the organization's archives.

Leverage tasks in ClickUp to organize and prioritize your archiving projects, ensuring a systematic approach to completing tasks within the specified timeframes.

4. Regular Check-ins and Progress Updates

Communication is key to a successful transition. Schedule regular check-ins with your hiring manager to provide updates on your progress, discuss any challenges you're facing, and seek feedback on your work. This two-way communication ensures alignment, addresses concerns promptly, and fosters a collaborative working relationship.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for progress updates and check-ins, keeping both you and your hiring manager informed and engaged throughout the onboarding process.

Embrace this plan, stay organized, and communicate effectively to set yourself up for success as an archivist, while assuring your hiring manager of your dedication and progress.