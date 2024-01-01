Starting a new role as an archivist can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Archivists, you can seamlessly navigate the first crucial months on the job. This template is designed to help archivists and hiring managers:
- Set clear goals, tasks, and objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Organize and prioritize archival materials effectively from the get-go
- Ensure a smooth transition and alignment between expectations and achievements
This template empowers archivists and provides hiring managers with a roadmap for success.
Archivists 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
A 30-60-90 Day Plan For Archivists: Setting the Stage for Success
Embarking on a new role as an archivist can be both exciting and overwhelming. By using a 30-60-90 day plan, both the hiring manager and the new employee can benefit in the following ways:
For the Hiring Manager:
- Gain clarity on the new archivist's goals and objectives
- Track progress and performance more effectively
- Ensure a structured onboarding process for seamless integration
- Provide necessary support and resources based on outlined tasks
For the New Employee:
- Set clear expectations and goals for the initial months
- Establish a roadmap for success and career progression
- Prioritize tasks and manage time efficiently
- Build confidence and demonstrate value through achievable milestones
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Archivists
For both hiring managers and new archivists, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Archivists template provides a comprehensive guide for a successful onboarding process:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure clear communication and accountability
- Custom Fields: Utilize fields such as Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and keep track of the onboarding progress effectively
- Custom Views: Access various views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start Here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to streamline the onboarding experience and ensure seamless organization of archival materials
- Task Management: Easily manage tasks, set deadlines, and collaborate efficiently with team members using features like recurring tasks, Automations, and integrations to other tools for a productive onboarding process.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Archivists
Congratulations! Starting a new role as an archivist can be exhilarating and overwhelming at the same time. But fear not! By following the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Archivists in ClickUp, you can seamlessly transition into your new position and impress your hiring manager with your progress. Let's dive into the steps to ensure both you and your manager are on the same page:
1. Understand the Role and Expectations
As an archivist, it's essential to have a clear understanding of your responsibilities and what is expected of you in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Meet with your hiring manager to discuss key projects, goals, and any specific tasks they want you to focus on during each phase.
Utilize Docs in ClickUp to outline your role, responsibilities, and expectations in a document accessible to both you and your manager.
2. Establish Short-Term and Long-Term Goals
Collaborate with your hiring manager to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should align with the overall objectives of the archive department and contribute to the organization's mission.
Use Goals in ClickUp to create and track your short-term and long-term objectives, ensuring transparency and alignment with your manager's expectations.
3. Dive into Archiving Projects
Now that you have a clear roadmap, it's time to roll up your sleeves and start working on archiving projects. Begin by tackling smaller tasks in the first 30 days to get acquainted with the archive systems, procedures, and materials. Progress to more complex projects in the following 60 and 90-day periods as you become more familiar with the organization's archives.
Leverage tasks in ClickUp to organize and prioritize your archiving projects, ensuring a systematic approach to completing tasks within the specified timeframes.
4. Regular Check-ins and Progress Updates
Communication is key to a successful transition. Schedule regular check-ins with your hiring manager to provide updates on your progress, discuss any challenges you're facing, and seek feedback on your work. This two-way communication ensures alignment, addresses concerns promptly, and fosters a collaborative working relationship.
Use Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for progress updates and check-ins, keeping both you and your hiring manager informed and engaged throughout the onboarding process.
Embrace this plan, stay organized, and communicate effectively to set yourself up for success as an archivist, while assuring your hiring manager of your dedication and progress.
Using ClickUp's Plan for Archivists Template
Archivists and hiring managers can seamlessly navigate the first 30-60-90 days with the ClickUp Plan for Archivists template. This structured approach ensures a smooth transition and effective organization of archival materials.
For the hiring manager:
- Begin by adding the template to your Workspace and designating the relevant Space.
- Invite the new archivist to collaborate on the plan.
- Utilize the different views to monitor progress and provide support:
- Use the References view to access essential documents.
- Navigate the Onboarding Board to track tasks and milestones.
- Engage in real-time communication through the Chat view.
- Stay updated on deadlines and meetings with the Calendar view.
- Start with the Start here view for a comprehensive overview.
- Access the Onboarding Plan for detailed steps and objectives.
- Monitor progress in the Onboarding Progress view to ensure alignment.
For the new archivist:
- Familiarize yourself with the template and your responsibilities.
- Use the custom fields to track ownership and onboarding progress.
- Organize tasks into the four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client.
- Update statuses as you progress through tasks.
- Collaborate with the hiring manager to set clear goals and expectations.
- Utilize the different views to stay organized and focused on key objectives.
- Regularly review and adjust the plan to ensure a successful onboarding experience.