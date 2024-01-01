Transitioning into a new role as a physiotherapy assistant can be both exciting and daunting. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Physiotherapy Assistants template, both hiring managers and new employees can kickstart success from day one.

1. Collaborate on Goals

For the Employee: Work closely with your hiring manager to understand the objectives and expectations for your role. Discuss short-term goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days to align your efforts with the organization's needs.

For the Hiring Manager: Clearly communicate the key performance indicators and milestones you expect the physiotherapy assistant to achieve within the first 90 days. Provide guidance on how these goals contribute to the overall success of the team and organization.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set and track specific objectives for each phase.

2. Training and Onboarding

For the Employee: Engage proactively in training sessions and onboarding activities to familiarize yourself with the clinic's processes, tools, and protocols. Seek clarification on any tasks or procedures that are unclear.

For the Hiring Manager: Ensure the new hire receives comprehensive training on relevant software, equipment, and patient care protocols. Schedule regular check-ins to address any questions or challenges that may arise during the onboarding process.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store training materials and resources for easy access.

3. Patient Interaction and Shadowing

For the Employee: Begin shadowing experienced physiotherapists and interacting with patients under supervision. Take notes on best practices, patient care techniques, and effective communication strategies.

For the Hiring Manager: Arrange shadowing opportunities with senior staff members to facilitate hands-on learning experiences. Encourage open communication between the assistant and patients to build trust and rapport.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to track patient interactions and shadowing experiences.

4. Progress Assessment

For the Employee: Reflect on your performance and progress at the end of each 30-day period. Identify areas of strength and opportunities for improvement based on feedback from patients and colleagues.

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct performance reviews at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks to evaluate the assistant's development. Provide constructive feedback and support to help them reach their full potential.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize performance metrics and progress over time.

5. Skill Development and Specialization

For the Employee: Take initiative to enhance your skills through online courses, workshops, or additional training programs. Identify areas where you can specialize to add value to the team.

For the Hiring Manager: Support the assistant's skill development by offering opportunities for further training or specialization. Recognize and leverage their unique strengths to optimize team performance.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to schedule skill development reminders and track progress.

6. Goal Alignment and Future Planning

For the Employee: Align your personal career goals with the organization's mission and vision. Discuss your long-term aspirations with the hiring manager to create a roadmap for career progression within the clinic.

For the Hiring Manager: Provide guidance on potential career paths within the organization and opportunities for growth. Foster a culture of continuous learning and development to retain top talent.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to align individual career goals with organizational objectives.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the physiotherapy assistant can maximize the potential of the 30-60-90 Day Plan and lay a solid foundation for a successful and fulfilling journey in the role. Cheers to a collaborative and growth-oriented start!