Starting a new role as a pest control worker or hiring one can be both exciting and daunting. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Pest Control Workers template, you can hit the ground running with a clear roadmap to tackle pest-related challenges head-on.

Starting a new role in pest control can be exciting and challenging at the same time. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, both the hiring manager and the new employee can benefit from following these steps when using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Pest Control Workers:

1. Collaboratively Set Goals

For the hiring manager and the new pest control worker, it's crucial to establish clear goals and objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help align expectations and ensure that everyone is on the same page regarding performance milestones and learning curves.

Hiring Manager: Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to map out key objectives for the new employee's first three months on the job.

Employee: Engage with your hiring manager to understand the goals set for you and seek clarity on any areas that need further explanation or detail.

2. Training and Onboarding

During the initial 30 days, focus on providing comprehensive training and onboarding to the new pest control worker. This period is essential for the employee to familiarize themselves with company procedures, safety protocols, and pest control techniques.

Hiring Manager: Use Docs in ClickUp to create detailed training materials, safety guidelines, and resources for the new employee to reference during onboarding.

Employee: Take the initiative to absorb as much information as possible, ask questions, and actively participate in training sessions to accelerate your learning curve.

3. Field Experience and Skill Development

In the following 30 days, transition into providing the new employee with hands-on field experience. Allow them to shadow experienced pest control workers, practice their skills under supervision, and gradually take on more responsibilities.

Hiring Manager: Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to assign field tasks, track progress, and monitor the skill development of the new pest control worker.

Employee: Embrace the opportunity to learn from experienced colleagues, apply theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios, and actively seek feedback to enhance your performance.

4. Performance Review and Goal Adjustment

As the first 90 days come to a close, it's essential for both the hiring manager and the employee to conduct a performance review. Evaluate progress towards initial goals, identify areas of improvement, and adjust objectives for the upcoming months based on feedback and observations.

Hiring Manager: Schedule a meeting using the Calendar view in ClickUp to review the employee's performance, provide constructive feedback, and collaboratively set new goals for continued growth.

Employee: Prepare for the performance review by reflecting on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas where you aim to improve in the next phase of your pest control career.