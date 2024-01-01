Start your journey right with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan for NPS template today!

Starting a new role can be both exciting and overwhelming for both the hiring manager and the employee. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for NPS, you can kickstart your journey with confidence and clarity.

Excited to kickstart your new role or welcome a new team member? The 30-60-90 Day Plan For NPS is your secret weapon! For hiring managers and employees, this template offers:

This template facilitates collaboration between the hiring manager and new employee, ensuring a smooth onboarding journey and a strong foundation for success.

To ensure a successful onboarding process for new team members and establish clear goals and expectations, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For NPS template includes:

Welcome to your new role! Here's how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for NPS to set yourself up for success:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Share the Plan

As the hiring manager, ensure that you provide the 30-60-90 Day Plan for NPS to your new employee as soon as they start. This plan sets clear expectations and goals for the first three months, helping them understand what's expected and how their performance will be evaluated.

Utilize Email in ClickUp to send the plan directly to the new employee for easy access and reference.

2. Schedule Check-ins

Plan regular check-in meetings at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks to discuss progress, challenges, and achievements. These meetings provide opportunities for feedback, alignment on goals, and adjustments as needed to ensure a successful onboarding process.

Use Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize these check-in meetings efficiently.

For the New Employee:

3. Set Clear Goals

Upon receiving the 30-60-90 Day Plan, take the time to review the goals and objectives outlined for each phase. Define specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals that align with the overall objectives of the plan.

Create tasks in ClickUp to break down these goals into actionable steps and track progress effectively.

4. Execute, Reflect, and Adapt

As you progress through each phase of the plan, focus on executing the tasks and activities outlined while maintaining open communication with your manager. Regularly reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and lessons learned to adapt your approach for the upcoming days.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to monitor your progress, celebrate milestones, and make any necessary adjustments to stay on track.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new employee can collaborate effectively to ensure a smooth onboarding process and a successful transition into the new role. Good luck!