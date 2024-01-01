Starting a new role can be both exciting and overwhelming for both the hiring manager and the employee. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for NPS, you can kickstart your journey with confidence and clarity.
For the hiring manager:
- Set clear expectations for your new team member's first 90 days
- Align on goals and milestones to track progress effectively
- Ensure a smooth onboarding process for seamless integration into the team
For the employee:
- Establish a structured roadmap for your initial 90 days on the job
- Showcase your commitment and drive to excel in your new role
- Lay a strong foundation for long-term success in your career
Np 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Excited to kickstart your new role or welcome a new team member? The 30-60-90 Day Plan For NPS is your secret weapon! For hiring managers and employees, this template offers:
For Hiring Managers:
- Streamlined onboarding process for new team members
- Clear expectations and goals set from day one
- Structured roadmap ensuring a successful start
- Comprehensive overview of the employee's progress at key milestones
For Employees:
- Clear understanding of expectations and goals
- Structured guidance for the initial 90 days on the job
- Alignment with company objectives and priorities
- Increased confidence and success in the new role
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Nps,
To ensure a successful onboarding process for new team members and establish clear goals and expectations, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For NPS template includes:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure visibility into the new hire's onboarding journey
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's In Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and monitor the progress of each onboarding task
- Custom Views: Access 7 different views including References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start Here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to streamline communication and planning throughout the onboarding process
- Task Management: Stay organized with task dependencies, recurring tasks, and Automations to streamline repetitive onboarding processes and ensure no step is missed
This template facilitates collaboration between the hiring manager and new employee, ensuring a smooth onboarding journey and a strong foundation for success.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Nps,
Welcome to your new role! Here's how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for NPS to set yourself up for success:
For the Hiring Manager:
1. Share the Plan
As the hiring manager, ensure that you provide the 30-60-90 Day Plan for NPS to your new employee as soon as they start. This plan sets clear expectations and goals for the first three months, helping them understand what's expected and how their performance will be evaluated.
Utilize Email in ClickUp to send the plan directly to the new employee for easy access and reference.
2. Schedule Check-ins
Plan regular check-in meetings at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks to discuss progress, challenges, and achievements. These meetings provide opportunities for feedback, alignment on goals, and adjustments as needed to ensure a successful onboarding process.
Use Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize these check-in meetings efficiently.
For the New Employee:
3. Set Clear Goals
Upon receiving the 30-60-90 Day Plan, take the time to review the goals and objectives outlined for each phase. Define specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals that align with the overall objectives of the plan.
Create tasks in ClickUp to break down these goals into actionable steps and track progress effectively.
4. Execute, Reflect, and Adapt
As you progress through each phase of the plan, focus on executing the tasks and activities outlined while maintaining open communication with your manager. Regularly reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and lessons learned to adapt your approach for the upcoming days.
Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to monitor your progress, celebrate milestones, and make any necessary adjustments to stay on track.
By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new employee can collaborate effectively to ensure a smooth onboarding process and a successful transition into the new role. Good luck!
New hires and hiring managers can utilize the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan For NPS template to set clear goals and expectations for a successful onboarding process.
First, click on “Add Template” to incorporate the 30-60-90 Day Plan For NPS into your Workspace. Specify the location in your Workspace where you want this template to be applied.
Next, invite relevant team members or guests to your Workspace to kickstart collaboration.
Now, leverage the full potential of this template to streamline the onboarding process:
- Utilize the References View to access important documents and resources for a smooth transition
- The Onboarding Board View provides a visual overview of tasks and progress for easy tracking
- Engage in real-time communication using the Chat View to stay connected with team members
- Keep track of important dates and deadlines with the Calendar View
- Start your journey with the Start Here View for a guided introduction to the onboarding process
- Use the Onboarding Plan View to outline tasks and goals for each phase of the onboarding period
- Monitor progress and milestones with the Onboarding Progress View to ensure a successful transition
Customize the template by:
- Assigning team members responsible for specific tasks using the custom field "Who's in Charge"
- Tracking the onboarding stage of each task with the custom field "Onboarding Stage"