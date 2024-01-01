Whether you're a hiring manager looking to onboard new talent or a teacher ready to kickstart your role, this template has everything you need to excel in the classroom from day one. Let's make this school year a memorable one together!

Excited to dive into your new role as a middle school teacher? The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Middle School Teachers is a fantastic tool to set you up for success. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, these steps will guide you through the process seamlessly.

1. Understand the School's Culture

For the Hiring Manager: Provide the new teacher with insights into the school's culture, values, and teaching methodologies during the first 30 days. This will help them align their teaching approach with the school's ethos.For the New Employee: Dedicate time in the first 30 days to observe classroom dynamics, interact with colleagues, and understand the school's culture. This will lay a strong foundation for your teaching journey.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to map out the school's culture and teaching methods for a clear understanding.

2. Establish Classroom Procedures

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the teacher to set up classroom procedures and rules to maintain order and create a conducive learning environment within 60 days.For the New Employee: Spend the next 30 days establishing classroom procedures, organizing materials, and creating a welcoming space for students to learn effectively.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for classroom procedure deadlines.

3. Develop Lesson Plans

For the Hiring Manager: Support the teacher in developing engaging and effective lesson plans that align with educational standards within the first 60 days.For the New Employee: Spend the next 30 days creating detailed lesson plans, incorporating interactive activities, and ensuring alignment with curriculum objectives.

Use Docs in ClickUp to collaborate on lesson plans with fellow teachers for feedback and improvement.

4. Implement Student Assessment Strategies

For the Hiring Manager: Guide the teacher in implementing various student assessment strategies to track progress and tailor teaching methods by day 90.For the New Employee: Focus on implementing formative and summative assessment methods in the next 30 days to evaluate student understanding and adjust teaching as needed.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track student assessments and monitor progress effectively.

5. Foster Parent-Teacher Communication

For the Hiring Manager: Stress the importance of regular parent-teacher communication to build a supportive learning community by day 90.For the New Employee: Establish channels for parent-teacher communication in the next 30 days, such as regular updates, newsletters, or parent-teacher conferences.

Utilize Email integrations in ClickUp to streamline communication with parents and guardians.

6. Reflect, Adapt, and Grow

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the teacher to reflect on their teaching practices, adapt to student needs, and focus on continuous growth beyond the 90-day mark.For the New Employee: Reflect on your teaching journey, adapt lessons based on student feedback, and set professional development goals to enhance your teaching skills continuously.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track personal growth and professional development goals over time.

With this comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan for Middle School Teachers, both the hiring manager and the new employee can navigate the initial months with confidence and set the stage for a successful teaching experience.