Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Criminal Investigators template, designed to help both hiring managers and new employees in the field of criminal investigation:

Welcome to your new role as a Criminal Investigator! 🕵️‍♂️

Starting a new job can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. To help you hit the ground running and ensure a successful start, here are six steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Criminal Investigators:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Outline Expectations

Begin by clearly defining the job responsibilities, performance goals, and key milestones for the new Criminal Investigator. Setting realistic expectations will help both parties align on objectives and evaluate progress effectively.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to outline and share these expectations transparently with the new hire.

3. Provide Resources

Ensure that the new Criminal Investigator has access to all the necessary tools, training materials, and support needed to carry out their duties efficiently. This could include access to training modules, procedural manuals, and contact information for key team members.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to centralize all training materials and resources for easy access by the new hire.

5. Schedule Regular Check-ins

Plan for regular check-in meetings at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks to discuss progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback. These touchpoints will help keep the new Criminal Investigator on track and offer opportunities for clarification or adjustments as needed.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and set reminders for these check-in meetings to ensure they are consistent and productive.

For the Employee:

2. Learn the Ropes

During the initial 30 days, focus on understanding the organization’s structure, team dynamics, and investigative processes. Take the time to familiarize yourself with the tools and systems used in your role to hit the ground running.

Create tasks in ClickUp to organize your learning objectives and track your progress in getting up to speed.

4. Establish Connections

Building relationships with colleagues, supervisors, and key stakeholders is crucial for success. Take the initiative to introduce yourself, seek mentorship opportunities, and collaborate with team members to gain insights and support.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to visually map out and manage your networking efforts with different team members.

6. Set Personal Development Goals

Use the last 30 days to reflect on your performance, identify areas for improvement, and set personal development goals for the upcoming months. This could include enhancing specific investigative skills, pursuing advanced training, or taking on leadership responsibilities.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to outline your personal development objectives and track your progress towards achieving them effectively.

By following these steps, both the Hiring Manager and the new Criminal Investigator can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding process and set the stage for a rewarding and impactful career in criminal investigation. Good luck on your new journey! 🚔🔍