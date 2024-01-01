Ready to kickstart your journey as a family practice nurse practitioner? Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template now!

Starting a new role as a family practice nurse practitioner can be both exciting and overwhelming.

Starting a new role as a family practice nurse practitioner is an exciting journey for both you and your employer. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template, you can set yourself up for success by:

As a hiring manager or new family practice nurse practitioner, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers a structured approach to a successful onboarding process:

Excited to get started with the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Family Practice Nurse Practitioners? Here's a comprehensive guide for both the hiring manager and the new employee:

1. Schedule an Onboarding Meeting

For the hiring manager: Kick off the onboarding process by scheduling a meeting with the new Family Practice Nurse Practitioner to introduce them to the team, discuss expectations, and outline the 30-60-90 day plan.

For the new employee: Prepare for the onboarding meeting by familiarizing yourself with the team structure, key stakeholders, and the goals of the practice.

Use Calendar view in ClickUp to set up a meeting with the new hire.

2. Establish Learning Objectives

For the hiring manager: Work with the new employee to establish clear learning objectives for each phase of the 30-60-90 day plan. This will help align expectations and track progress effectively.

For the new employee: Collaborate with your manager to define specific goals and skills you aim to acquire during the first 30, 60, and 90 days of your role.

Utilize Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

3. Dive into Training and Orientation

For the hiring manager: Provide the necessary training resources, including access to patient records systems, practice protocols, and clinical guidelines to support the new employee's orientation.

For the new employee: Engage proactively in training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and orientation activities to get up to speed with the practice's processes and procedures.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store training materials and essential practice information.

4. Develop Patient Care Plans

For the hiring manager: Guide the new employee in developing patient care plans, conducting assessments, and collaborating with the healthcare team to deliver comprehensive care.

For the new employee: Start working on patient care plans, documenting assessments, and seeking feedback from experienced colleagues to enhance your clinical practice.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to track patient care plans and collaborate with the healthcare team.

5. Implement Quality Improvement Initiatives

For the hiring manager: Encourage the new employee to identify areas for quality improvement, participate in quality assurance activities, and contribute to enhancing patient outcomes.

For the new employee: Engage in quality improvement projects, analyze data to identify improvement opportunities, and implement evidence-based practices to enhance the quality of care provided.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline quality improvement processes and monitor progress.

6. Review Progress and Set Long-Term Goals

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins to review the new employee's progress, provide constructive feedback, and collaboratively set long-term career development goals.

For the new employee: Reflect on your achievements and challenges during the first 30-60-90 days, seek feedback from your manager, and align on long-term career goals within the practice.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress, track key metrics, and align on future career milestones.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Family Practice Nurse Practitioner can ensure a smooth onboarding process and set the stage for a successful and fulfilling career journey.