Starting a new role at an animal shelter can be both exciting and overwhelming. For hiring managers, ensuring a smooth onboarding process is crucial. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Animal Shelter Workers template offers a structured roadmap for new employees to make a meaningful impact from day one.

Starting a new role at an animal shelter can be exciting and challenging at the same time. To help both the hiring manager and the new employee get off to a great start, here are four steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Animal Shelter Workers:

1. Collaborate on Setting Expectations

For both the hiring manager and the new employee, it's crucial to collaborate on setting clear expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job. This will ensure alignment on goals and help the employee understand what success looks like in their new role.

Use a Goals feature in ClickUp to define and align on the objectives for each milestone.

2. Onboard and Train

As the new animal shelter worker, take the first 30 days to focus on understanding the shelter's operations, getting to know colleagues, learning about the animals, and familiarizing yourself with the shelter's protocols. For the hiring manager, ensure that the necessary training resources are available and provide guidance and support during this crucial period.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to create a structured onboarding checklist for the new employee.

3. Implement and Improve

During the next 30 days, focus on implementing what you've learned and contributing positively to the shelter's mission. For the hiring manager, provide opportunities for the new employee to share ideas, implement new processes, and make improvements based on their observations.

Track progress and key tasks using Milestones in ClickUp to ensure that important goals are being met.

4. Evaluate and Plan Ahead

In the final 30 days, evaluate the progress made, reflect on successes and challenges, and work with the hiring manager to plan for the future. As the hiring manager, provide feedback to the employee, discuss growth opportunities, and set new goals for ongoing success.

Use the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize progress, review accomplishments, and plan for the next steps in the animal shelter worker's journey.

By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features, both the hiring manager and the new employee can work together effectively to ensure a smooth transition and set the stage for a successful tenure at the animal shelter.