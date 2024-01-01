Get ready to kickstart your career journey and impress your team from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template!

Starting a new job can be overwhelming for both you as a new employee and your hiring manager. But fear not! ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Personnel Schedulers template is here to guide you through your first three months with ease and confidence. This template is essential for HR managers and new hires as it:

For Hiring Managers and New Employees alike, a 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers a strategic approach to onboarding. Here's how it benefits both parties:

This comprehensive template ensures a structured onboarding process, setting clear expectations and goals for the new employee while enabling the hiring manager to effectively manage and monitor the onboarding journey.

Welcome to the world of efficient personnel scheduling! Whether you're a hiring manager or a new employee ready to tackle the role, this 30-60-90 Day Plan will help you seamlessly navigate the responsibilities ahead. Let's dive in together!

1. Kickoff Meeting

For Hiring Managers: Schedule a kickoff meeting with the new employee to introduce them to the team, company culture, and discuss expectations for the role. Provide an overview of the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp.For New Employees: Use this meeting to ask questions, clarify objectives, and gain a deeper understanding of your role within the organization. Take notes on key insights and goals discussed during the meeting.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to set up and organize your kickoff meeting.

2. Establish Short-Term Goals

For Hiring Managers: Work collaboratively with the new employee to set achievable short-term goals for the first 30 days. These goals should align with the overall objectives of the team and the organization.For New Employees: Take the lead in defining your short-term goals, focusing on tasks that can be completed within the first month. Make sure these goals are specific, measurable, and time-bound.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress.

3. Dive into Mid-Term Planning

For Hiring Managers: Transition the focus to mid-term planning for days 31-60. Discuss projects, training opportunities, and areas for growth to keep momentum going.For New Employees: Take the initiative to outline objectives for the next 30 days, identifying areas where you can contribute value and develop new skills.

Leverage the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize and plan out tasks for the mid-term period.

4. Long-Term Strategy

For Hiring Managers: Look ahead to days 61-90 by outlining long-term strategies, career development paths, and potential challenges to address with the new employee.For New Employees: Start thinking about how you can make a lasting impact in your role, contribute to team success, and continue to grow within the organization.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to map out long-term strategies and keep track of progress.

5. Regular Check-ins

For Hiring Managers: Schedule regular check-in meetings to provide feedback, address any challenges, and ensure alignment with the 30-60-90 Day Plan.For New Employees: Stay proactive by seeking feedback, updating progress on goals, and requesting support or clarification as needed.

Automate reminders in ClickUp to schedule recurring check-in meetings and stay on top of your progress.

6. Reflect and Revise

For Hiring Managers: Reflect on the outcomes of the 30-60-90 Day Plan, celebrate achievements, and identify areas for improvement in onboarding processes.For New Employees: Reflect on your accomplishments, challenges faced, and areas for growth. Use this reflection to refine your goals moving forward.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to review performance metrics, track achievements, and identify areas for improvement collaboratively.

Embark on this journey with confidence, knowing that the 30-60-90 Day Plan will guide you towards success in personnel scheduling. Happy planning!