Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Industrial Hygienists template, designed to streamline onboarding and goal-setting for a successful start in your new role:

Congratulations on your new role as a Certified Industrial Hygienist! Getting started can be overwhelming, but with a well-structured 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp, you can hit the ground running and impress your new team. Here are six steps to guide you through the process:

1. Collaborate on goals

For the Employee: Initiate a meeting with your manager to discuss and align on the goals and expectations for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understanding what success looks like from the get-go will set you up for a smooth transition.

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule a meeting with the new employee to co-create and finalize the goals for the 30-60-90 Day Plan in a shared Doc in ClickUp.

2. Outline key tasks and projects

For the Employee: Break down your goals into actionable tasks and projects. Identify key responsibilities and deliverables that will contribute to your success in the role.

For the Hiring Manager: Utilize the Table view in ClickUp to outline and assign tasks to the new employee, detailing specific projects and deadlines for each phase of the plan.

3. Set milestones and checkpoints

For the Employee: Establish milestones and checkpoints for each phase of the plan to track progress and ensure you're on target to meet your goals.

For the Hiring Manager: Use Milestones in ClickUp to mark significant achievements and progress points, allowing both parties to visualize and celebrate successes throughout the onboarding process.

4. Review and adjust

For the Employee: Regularly review your progress against the plan and be open to adjusting priorities based on feedback and changing circumstances.

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule periodic check-ins to review the employee's progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the 30-60-90 Day Plan to ensure alignment with organizational goals.

5. Leverage Automations for efficiency

For Both: Streamline repetitive tasks and reminders by setting up Automations in ClickUp. Automate notifications for upcoming deadlines, task completions, or scheduled check-ins to stay organized and on track.

6. Celebrate achievements

For Both: Acknowledge and celebrate milestones and accomplishments at the end of each 30-day period. Recognizing progress boosts morale and motivates continued success in the role.

By following these steps and leveraging the features in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and employee can ensure a successful onboarding experience and a seamless transition into the new role. Good luck!