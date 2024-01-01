30-60-90 Day Plan For Pediatric Dentists

Kickstart your journey to becoming a top-notch pediatric dentist with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Starting a new role as a pediatric dentist can be exciting but overwhelming. Using the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp can help both the hiring manager and the new employee navigate the crucial first months effectively. By following the steps outlined below, you can set clear expectations, establish goals, and ensure a smooth transition into the new position.

1. Define Expectations and Goals Together

For the hiring manager: Sit down with the new pediatric dentist to discuss performance expectations, key responsibilities, and the overall vision for the role within the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

For the new pediatric dentist: Ask questions, seek clarification, and ensure you understand the expectations and goals set by the hiring manager. Take notes and refer back to them as you progress.

Use Goals in ClickUp to document and track the agreed-upon expectations and objectives.

2. Establish Learning and Training Objectives

For the hiring manager: Develop a training plan to help the new pediatric dentist acclimate to the practice, understand patient procedures, and learn about the clinic's systems.

For the new pediatric dentist: Take ownership of your learning by actively engaging in training sessions, shadowing experienced colleagues, and asking for feedback to enhance your skills.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create and share training materials and resources for a seamless onboarding experience.

3. Set Milestones and Progress Check-Ins

For the hiring manager: Define specific milestones for the pediatric dentist to achieve at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks. Schedule regular check-ins to provide feedback, address concerns, and offer support.

For the new pediatric dentist: Work towards achieving the set milestones, seek feedback during check-ins, and communicate any challenges or questions that arise.

Track progress and milestones using Milestones in ClickUp to ensure alignment and visibility for both parties.

4. Implement Feedback and Adjustments

For the hiring manager: Provide constructive feedback based on observations of the pediatric dentist's performance. Be open to adjusting the plan if needed to support their growth and success.

For the new pediatric dentist: Act on feedback received, identify areas for improvement, and proactively seek guidance to enhance your skills and knowledge.

Use Automations in ClickUp to schedule feedback sessions and automate reminders for adjustments to the plan.

5. Evaluate Progress and Plan for the Future

For the hiring manager: Conduct a comprehensive review of the pediatric dentist's progress at the end of the 90-day period. Recognize achievements, address any gaps, and discuss future development opportunities.

For the new pediatric dentist: Reflect on your accomplishments, gather feedback from the hiring manager, and outline your goals for continued growth and success in the role.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress, outcomes, and areas for further development for a successful transition and ongoing career advancement.