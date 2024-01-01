Starting a new role as a Mental Health Technician can be both thrilling and daunting. With the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Mental Health Technicians, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success right from the start. This template serves as your roadmap, guiding you through your goals, objectives, and activities for the first crucial months in your new position.

Embarking on a new role as a Mental Health Technician can feel overwhelming, but with a well-structured 30-60-90 Day Plan, success is within reach for both the employee and the hiring manager:

Starting a new role as a Mental Health Technician can be overwhelming, but ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template is here to guide you through your journey seamlessly. This template includes:

Preparing a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Mental Health Technicians can set you up for success in your new role. Whether you're the hiring manager or the employee starting the position, following these steps will ensure a smooth transition and clear goals for the first few months:

1. Collaborate on Goals

For both the hiring manager and the new employee, it's crucial to collaborate on setting clear goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss the key responsibilities, expectations, and projects that need to be accomplished during each phase. This alignment will help the new employee understand priorities and enable the hiring manager to provide necessary support.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set milestone goals for each phase and track progress together.

2. Training and Onboarding

In the initial 30 days, focus on training and onboarding the new Mental Health Technician. The hiring manager should provide comprehensive training on organizational processes, software systems, and job-specific tasks. Simultaneously, the new employee should actively engage in learning the ropes, asking questions, and seeking clarification when needed.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create detailed training materials and resources for a smooth onboarding process.

3. Hands-On Experience

During the next 30 days (days 31-60), the new Mental Health Technician should begin taking on more responsibilities under supervision. The hiring manager should gradually increase the complexity of tasks and provide constructive feedback to help the employee grow in their role. This phase is crucial for hands-on learning and gaining confidence in executing job duties.

Transition to using Board view in ClickUp to visually track progress and assign tasks accordingly.

4. Independence and Evaluation

As the 90-day mark approaches, the focus shifts towards independence and evaluation. The hiring manager should encourage the Mental Health Technician to work autonomously while remaining available for guidance. Regular performance evaluations should be conducted to review achievements, address any challenges, and set new goals for continuous improvement.

Employ Automations in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins and evaluations to ensure progress and provide feedback.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the new Mental Health Technician can establish a strong foundation, promote growth, and ensure a successful start in the role.