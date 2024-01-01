Ready to kickstart your HR journey the right way? Jump into ClickUp's template today!

Here's how the template helps both parties:

Starting a new role as a Human Resources Manager can feel overwhelming, but fear not! With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, both hiring managers and new employees can hit the ground running. This template is the secret sauce to acing your first three months on the job, setting the stage for long-term success.

Onboarding new employees effectively is crucial for both managers and new hires. The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Human Resources Managers template offers a structured approach to onboarding, benefiting both parties by:

To effectively onboard new employees, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Human Resources Managers template includes:

Absolutely! Here are five steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Human Resources Managers, catering to both the hiring manager and the employee:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Onboarding Kickoff Meeting

Initiate the onboarding process with a kickoff meeting to introduce the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Set clear expectations, discuss goals, and align on key milestones with the new HR manager.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and send invites for the kickoff meeting.

2. Provide Necessary Training and Resources

Equip the new HR manager with the tools and resources needed to succeed. This includes access to relevant HR documents, software training, and introductions to key team members.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to store and share important training materials for easy access.

For the Employee:

3. Understand Company Culture and Policies

During the first 30 days, focus on understanding the company culture, values, and HR policies. Take the time to familiarize yourself with the organization's structure and processes.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually organize and understand different departments and team structures.

4. Build Relationships

In the next 30 days, focus on building relationships with team members, stakeholders, and other departments. Collaborate on projects, seek mentorship, and actively participate in team meetings.

Utilize the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to brainstorm ideas and collaborate with team members effectively.

5. Develop Strategic Initiatives

In the final 30 days, start developing and implementing strategic HR initiatives aligned with the company's goals. Present your ideas to the hiring manager, seek feedback, and refine your plans for future success.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set measurable objectives and track progress towards achieving your strategic HR initiatives.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new HR manager can ensure a smooth transition, effective onboarding, and successful integration into the organization.