Transitioning into a new role as an Animal Care Technician can be exciting and nerve-wracking for both you and your hiring manager. The 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers numerous benefits to help you hit the ground running and excel in your new position, including:- Setting clear expectations for your responsibilities and performance goals from day one- Providing a structured roadmap for your training and development, ensuring a smooth transition into your role- Allowing your hiring manager to track your progress and offer support and feedback along the way- Helping you build confidence and competence in your animal care skills, leading to a successful career in animal care

Starting a new role as an Animal Care Technician can be exciting but overwhelming. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow these steps when using the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Animal Care Technicians:

1. Understand the Plan

For the hiring manager: Familiarize yourself with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. It's a structured guide that outlines the key tasks and goals for the new Animal Care Technician during their first three months.

For the new employee: Take the time to review the plan provided by your manager. Understand the expectations and goals set for your first 90 days on the job.

2. Establish Relationships

For the hiring manager: Schedule introductory meetings with the new Animal Care Technician and the existing team. Share insights about the team dynamics, key stakeholders, and the organization's culture.

For the new employee: Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule meet-and-greets with colleagues, supervisors, and other team members. Building these relationships early on can set a positive tone for your tenure.

3. Training and Onboarding

For the hiring manager: Coordinate training sessions and onboarding activities to help the new Animal Care Technician get acquainted with the facility, procedures, and tools they'll be using.

For the new employee: Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to track your training progress, set learning goals, and schedule follow-up sessions with mentors or trainers.

4. Set Short-Term Goals

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the new Animal Care Technician to establish achievable goals for the first 30 days. These goals should align with the overall objectives of the team and organization.

For the new employee: Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for your initial month. This will help you stay focused and track your progress effectively.

5. Mid-Term Progress Review

For the hiring manager: Conduct a mid-term review at the 60-day mark to assess the Animal Care Technician's progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan.

For the new employee: Take advantage of the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize your progress and identify any areas that may require additional focus or improvement before the 90-day mark.

6. Long-Term Development

For the hiring manager: Discuss long-term development opportunities with the Animal Care Technician, including potential certifications, advanced training, or leadership roles within the organization.

For the new employee: Explore the Automations feature in ClickUp to set reminders for upcoming training sessions, certification deadlines, or career development milestones. This will help you stay proactive in your professional growth within the role.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Animal Care Technician can ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong foundation for future growth and development.