30-60-90 Day Plan For Neonatal Social Workers

When it comes to starting a new role as a Neonatal Social Worker, having a clear 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you hit the ground running and showcase your value. For both the hiring manager and the new employee, following these steps will ensure a smooth transition and a successful start to the position:

1. Set Clear Expectations

As the hiring manager, clearly define the expectations and goals for the new Neonatal Social Worker within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will provide a roadmap for success and align everyone on the same page.

For the new employee, review and understand the expectations outlined by the hiring manager. Use Docs in ClickUp to create a shared document where both parties can refer back to these expectations throughout the onboarding process.

2. Establish Relationships

Building strong relationships is key in a role like Neonatal Social Work. Encourage the new employee to connect with key stakeholders, team members, and other departments within the first 30 days. This will help them integrate into the team and understand the organization's dynamics.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage relationships with key stakeholders and team members effectively.

3. Learn Policies and Procedures

Understanding the organization's policies and procedures is crucial for a Neonatal Social Worker to provide effective care. Ensure that the new employee familiarizes themselves with these guidelines within the first 60 days to ensure compliance and seamless service delivery.

Use recurring tasks in ClickUp to set reminders for policy and procedure reviews to keep them up-to-date.

4. Develop Care Plans

By the 60-day mark, the new Neonatal Social Worker should start developing care plans for patients. These plans should be comprehensive and tailored to individual needs to ensure quality care and support.

Leverage the Table view in ClickUp to create and organize detailed care plans for each patient efficiently.

5. Evaluate Progress

At the 90-day mark, both the hiring manager and the new employee should evaluate progress against the set goals and expectations. This evaluation will help identify strengths, areas for improvement, and future development opportunities.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress and visualize key metrics for an effective evaluation.

6. Plan for Growth

Moving forward, collaborate on a growth plan that outlines opportunities for further professional development and career advancement. This ongoing conversation will keep the new Neonatal Social Worker engaged and motivated to excel in their role.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to send reminders for career development discussions and milestones.