30-60-90 Day Plan For Hospice Registered Nurses

Starting a new role as a Hospice Registered Nurse can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can lay a solid foundation for success from day one. This template empowers you to:

1. Understand the expectations

For the hiring manager: Before the nurse starts, clearly outline the expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This includes tasks to be completed, key skills to demonstrate, and goals to achieve.

For the nurse: Study the plan provided by the hiring manager to understand what is expected in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help you align your efforts with organizational goals and hit the ground running.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress effectively.

2. Day 1 - Dive into the role

For the hiring manager: On the first day, introduce the nurse to the team, provide necessary resources, and clarify any doubts. Make sure they feel welcomed and supported from the start.

For the nurse: Use this day to get acquainted with the team, understand the workflow, and familiarize yourself with the tools and systems. Engage in any orientation activities to quickly adapt to the new environment.

Leverage Board view in ClickUp to visualize team tasks and responsibilities.

3. Days 31-60 - Demonstrating expertise

For the hiring manager: By this time, expect the nurse to have settled in. Encourage them to take on more responsibilities, contribute ideas, and actively participate in team initiatives.

For the nurse: Show your capabilities by taking the lead on certain tasks, seeking feedback for improvement, and collaborating effectively with the team. Demonstrate growth and an understanding of the hospice environment.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and focus on high-impact activities.

4. Days 61-90 - Strive for excellence

For the hiring manager: Evaluate the nurse's performance, provide constructive feedback, and discuss opportunities for growth. Help them set goals for their ongoing development within the organization.

For the nurse: Reflect on your progress, seek feedback from colleagues and supervisors, and identify areas for improvement. Showcase your commitment to continuous learning and excellence in patient care.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track performance metrics and visualize progress over time.