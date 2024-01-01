Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today and make your linoleum installation journey a breeze!

When it comes to starting a new role as a Linoleum Installer, having a clear plan in place can set you up for success. Here are five steps for both the hiring manager and the new employee to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Linoleum Installers:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

Start by clearly defining the expectations and objectives for the Linoleum Installer role within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Make sure the new employee understands what success looks like at each stage.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to outline specific objectives and key results for the Linoleum Installer role.

2. Provide Resources and Training

Equip the new Linoleum Installer with the necessary tools, resources, and training to excel in their role. Offer support and guidance to ensure a smooth transition into the team.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create training materials, manuals, and resources for the new Linoleum Installer.

For the New Employee:

3. Learn the Basics

In the first 30 days, focus on understanding the basics of the role, company processes, and tools used in Linoleum installation. Ask questions, take notes, and familiarize yourself with the workflow.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track your progress in learning the basics of Linoleum installation and company procedures.

4. Refine Skills and Techniques

During the next 30 days, concentrate on honing your skills and improving your techniques in Linoleum installation. Seek feedback from experienced team members and work on enhancing your efficiency.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to manage your tasks and time effectively while refining your skills.

5. Demonstrate Value

In the final 30 days, showcase your value by taking on more responsibility, completing projects independently, and contributing innovative ideas to improve the Linoleum installation process. Demonstrate your growth and commitment to the role.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and focus on high-impact projects to showcase your value as a Linoleum Installer.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Linoleum Installer can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding process and a productive start to the new role.