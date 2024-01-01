30-60-90 Day Plan For Licensed Mental Health Counselors (Lmhc)

Get ready to make a positive impact and thrive in your new role!

Get started on your journey to success together with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

For the hiring manager, this template ensures transparency and alignment on the counselor's objectives and strategies, setting them up for success right from the start. As the LMHC, you can use this template to set clear goals, establish strong client relationships, and contribute meaningfully to the counseling practice's growth.

Starting a new role as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) can be both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one.

This template is designed to help both the hiring manager and LMHC effectively collaborate, set clear expectations, and achieve success in the counseling practice.

As a licensed mental health counselor (LMHC), it's crucial to have a structured plan for your first 30-60-90 days to ensure a successful start in your new role. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for LMHC template includes:

Starting a new role as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) can be exciting and nerve-wracking, but having a clear 30-60-90 Day Plan can help set you up for success. Here are five steps for both hiring managers and new employees to effectively utilize this plan:

1. Collaborate on Setting Clear Expectations

For Hiring Managers: Before the LMHC starts, ensure you clearly outline job responsibilities, goals, and performance expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This clarity will help the new employee understand what success looks like.

For New LMHCs: Schedule a meeting with your manager to discuss and confirm these expectations. Ask questions, seek clarification, and align your personal goals with the organization's objectives.

Use Goals in ClickUp to track and align expectations for each phase.

2. Develop a Learning Strategy

For Hiring Managers: Provide resources, training, and mentorship opportunities to support the LMHC's growth and development during each phase. Encourage open communication and feedback.

For New LMHCs: Take initiative in seeking out learning opportunities, training sessions, and shadowing experiences. Actively engage with colleagues and supervisors to enhance your skills.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create and share learning resources.

3. Set SMART Goals

For Hiring Managers: Work with the LMHC to set Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase. These goals should challenge the employee while being attainable.

For New LMHCs: Collaborate with your manager to establish SMART goals that align with the organization's mission. Regularly review and adjust these goals based on progress and feedback.

Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to define and track SMART goals.

4. Regular Check-ins and Feedback Sessions

For Hiring Managers: Schedule regular check-in meetings to provide feedback, address any concerns, and offer support. Acknowledge achievements and provide constructive criticism when needed.

For New LMHCs: Actively participate in these feedback sessions, seek clarification on expectations, and communicate any challenges you may be facing. Use feedback as a tool for growth.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for feedback sessions.

5. Evaluate Progress and Adjust

For Hiring Managers: Evaluate the LMHC's progress at the end of each phase, recognize achievements, and identify areas for improvement. Adjust the plan for the upcoming period based on this evaluation.

For New LMHCs: Reflect on your performance, celebrate successes, and identify areas where you can improve. Communicate your reflections with your manager and collaborate on adjustments to the plan.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and outcomes.

By following these steps, both hiring managers and LMHCs can effectively navigate the 30-60-90 Day Plan, setting a strong foundation for success in the role.